IguVerse is a Web3 application that connects the worlds of crypto and social media to let pet owners and pet lovers from all over the world earn rewards with their social media activities. IguVerse connects real social media users and advertisers to create native & reliable advertising made possible with a decentralized ad platform being built on the basis of our gamified app.
In the past, pet lovers had no ability to monetise their social media without having a big following while their data has been being sold and bought with little oversight from them. Our app challenges this standard — now everyone can earn by doing simple tasks they love doing anyway!
It’s a SocialFi solution that is using the power of AI to the fullest extent. We’re the first among blockchain projects who managed to utilize the power of state-of-the-art AI models. The models used in the IguVerse app are able to create high-quality art that rivals that of traditional artists. IguVererse redefines the whole concept of NFT using AI / ML technologies. Unique user-generated NFTs will become the new standard NFT 2.0, dethroning faceless collections.
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 IGU 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
IGU 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。