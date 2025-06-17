什么是IguVerse IGU (IGU)

IguVerse is a Web3 application that connects the worlds of crypto and social media to let pet owners and pet lovers from all over the world earn rewards with their social media activities. IguVerse connects real social media users and advertisers to create native & reliable advertising made possible with a decentralized ad platform being built on the basis of our gamified app. In the past, pet lovers had no ability to monetise their social media without having a big following while their data has been being sold and bought with little oversight from them. Our app challenges this standard — now everyone can earn by doing simple tasks they love doing anyway! It’s a SocialFi solution that is using the power of AI to the fullest extent. We’re the first among blockchain projects who managed to utilize the power of state-of-the-art AI models. The models used in the IguVerse app are able to create high-quality art that rivals that of traditional artists. IguVererse redefines the whole concept of NFT using AI / ML technologies. Unique user-generated NFTs will become the new standard NFT 2.0, dethroning faceless collections.

IguVerse IGU（IGU）代币经济

了解 IguVerse IGU（IGU）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 IGU 代币的完整经济学！