IguVerse IGU 价格 (IGU)
今天 IguVerse IGU (IGU) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 253.52K USD。IGU 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
IguVerse IGU 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- IguVerse IGU 当天价格变化为 -8.91%
- 其循环供应量为 291.52M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 IGU兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 IGU 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，IguVerse IGU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，IguVerse IGU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，IguVerse IGU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，IguVerse IGU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-8.91%
|30天
|$ 0
|-54.38%
|60天
|$ 0
|-36.72%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
IguVerse IGU 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.43%
-8.91%
-31.33%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
IguVerse is a Web3 application that connects the worlds of crypto and social media to let pet owners and pet lovers from all over the world earn rewards with their social media activities. IguVerse connects real social media users and advertisers to create native & reliable advertising made possible with a decentralized ad platform being built on the basis of our gamified app. In the past, pet lovers had no ability to monetise their social media without having a big following while their data has been being sold and bought with little oversight from them. Our app challenges this standard — now everyone can earn by doing simple tasks they love doing anyway! It’s a SocialFi solution that is using the power of AI to the fullest extent. We’re the first among blockchain projects who managed to utilize the power of state-of-the-art AI models. The models used in the IguVerse app are able to create high-quality art that rivals that of traditional artists. IguVererse redefines the whole concept of NFT using AI / ML technologies. Unique user-generated NFTs will become the new standard NFT 2.0, dethroning faceless collections.
