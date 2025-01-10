Ignore Fud 价格 (4TOKEN)
今天 Ignore Fud (4TOKEN) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 22.82K USD。4TOKEN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Ignore Fud 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 56.63 USD
- Ignore Fud 当天价格变化为 -0.17%
- 其循环供应量为 22.48B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 4TOKEN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 4TOKEN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Ignore Fud 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Ignore Fud 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Ignore Fud 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Ignore Fud 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.17%
|30天
|$ 0
|-24.19%
|60天
|$ 0
|-7.00%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Ignore Fud 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.30%
-0.17%
-18.93%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? 4TOKEN A new kind of meme token that supports DeFi and Blockchain innovations. What makes your project unique? 4TOKEN is a hold-to-earn token, where we can earn USDT just by holding it. You need to hold at least 400k 4TOKENs to be eligible. The USDT reflections and rewards earned by holders come from the taxes generated from sold 4TOKENs. 2nd, 4TOKEN has an 8% sales tax. This is to encourage the people to hold on to their 4TOKEN with us for long term while we fulfill the use cases that will benefit the whole community Nevertheless, if they decide to sell, it will still help the community through the sell tax and beneficial to the whole ecosystem. You know why? Because of the 8% sell tax, wherein: 3% goes to reflections or rewards for holders. 2% will be added to 4TOKEN/CORE liquidity. This is an auto-LP mechanism to ensure that we have enough liquidity in the long run. 2% will be burned to help reduce the supply of 4TOKEN. Note that this is an auto-burn mechanism. 1% will be converted to CORE for operational expenses and the growth fund to build utilities. History of your project. The Ignore Fud Project was created to help Coredao, Binance, and the cryptocurrency industry as a whole get more people to use and adopt cryptocurrencies. We provide a community-centric meme ecosystem, a unique hold to earn with exposure to a large and strong community of users What’s next for your project? A meme token at first. But in the future, we will create the following use cases to support DeFi and Blockchain innovations We will build or make a Blockchain Validator/Staking Node like CORE Staking Node, ADA Staking Node, BNB Staking Node, Cosmos Staking Node, New Blockchains with Staking Node, and even other potential Tokens that earn staking rewards. What can your token be used for? Hold To Earn
