ICPI 价格 (ICPI)
今天 ICPI (ICPI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。ICPI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ICPI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 253.04 USD
- ICPI 当天价格变化为 -46.08%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ICPI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ICPI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ICPI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，ICPI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，ICPI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，ICPI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-46.08%
|30天
|$ 0
|-28.31%
|60天
|$ 0
|+40.21%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ICPI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+8.39%
-46.08%
-39.82%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Introducing ICPI-20: A New Era in Token Creation and Distribution Overview: ICPI-20 represents a significant advancement in the realm of digital tokens within the Internet Computer (IC) ecosystem. Drawing inspiration from the Internet Computer's ICRC standards and Bitcoin's BRC-20, ICPI-20 is an innovative and experimental token standard designed to facilitate the creation and transfer of fungible tokens. Key Features: Innovative Token Standard: ICPI-20 combines the best aspects of ICRC and BRC-20 standards, offering a unique approach to token creation and management. Facilitating Token Creation: The standard simplifies the process of developing and transferring fungible tokens, making it more accessible for developers. Fair Distribution: Emphasizing equitable access, ICPI-20 ensures that all participants have fair opportunities in the token creation and distribution process. Decentralization and Community-Driven: The protocol aligns with the ethos of decentralization, removing central points of control and fostering a democratic and transparent token economy. Community Empowerment: ICPI-20 is deeply rooted in a community-driven philosophy, empowering users to actively participate in the development and governance of the token standard. Impact on the ICP Ecosystem: Enhanced Accessibility: By simplifying token creation, ICPI-20 opens new possibilities for developers and users within the ICP ecosystem. Promoting Innovation: The standard encourages innovative applications and use-cases for digital assets on the Internet Computer platform. Building a Thriving Economy: ICPI-20 aims to create a more inclusive, fair, and decentralized environment for digital assets, contributing to a vibrant token economy. Conclusion: ICPI-20 is more than just a token standard; it's a testament to the power of community collaboration and innovation in the blockchain space. As it continues to evolve, ICPI-20 is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of digital assets on t
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 ICPI 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 ICPI 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 ICPI 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 ICPI 兑换 USD
$--
|1 ICPI 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 ICPI 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 ICPI 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 ICPI 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 ICPI 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 ICPI 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 ICPI 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 ICPI 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 ICPI 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 ICPI 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 ICPI 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 ICPI 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 ICPI 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 ICPI 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 ICPI 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 ICPI 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 ICPI 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 ICPI 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 ICPI 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 ICPI 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 ICPI 兑换 MAD
.د.م--