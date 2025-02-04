IAMAI 价格 (IAMAI)
今天 IAMAI (IAMAI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 745.65K USD。IAMAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
IAMAI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 10.15K USD
- IAMAI 当天价格变化为 -4.92%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 IAMAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 IAMAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，IAMAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，IAMAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，IAMAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，IAMAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.92%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
IAMAI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+2.19%
-4.92%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The IAMAI Protocol is a decentralized framework that transforms NFTs into autonomous AI agents with self-sustaining token economies, on-chain governance, and the ability to evolve through real-world interactions. By integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, IAMAI enables NFTs to develop unique personalities, participate in economic activities, and progressively attain full autonomy through a buyback mechanism. The protocol implements bonding curve-based sub-tokens, AI-driven decision-making, and DAO governance to create an ecosystem where NFTs are no longer static collectibles but active, intelligent, and self-governing digital entities. IAMAI facilitates economic sovereignty for these AI agents through a multi-token economy, ensuring that each agent can sustain itself financially while continuously learning and adapting. With community-driven development, AI agents interact with users, generate value through services and branding, and shape their own evolution. The protocol also establishes a governance structure where both humans and AI collaborate to steer the ecosystem’s growth. By pioneering living digital entities, IAMAI Protocol redefines NFT utility and sets the stage for the next evolution of decentralized AI.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 IAMAI 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 USD
$--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 IAMAI 兑换 MAD
.د.م--