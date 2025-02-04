什么是IAMAI (IAMAI)

The IAMAI Protocol is a decentralized framework that transforms NFTs into autonomous AI agents with self-sustaining token economies, on-chain governance, and the ability to evolve through real-world interactions. By integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, IAMAI enables NFTs to develop unique personalities, participate in economic activities, and progressively attain full autonomy through a buyback mechanism. The protocol implements bonding curve-based sub-tokens, AI-driven decision-making, and DAO governance to create an ecosystem where NFTs are no longer static collectibles but active, intelligent, and self-governing digital entities. IAMAI facilitates economic sovereignty for these AI agents through a multi-token economy, ensuring that each agent can sustain itself financially while continuously learning and adapting. With community-driven development, AI agents interact with users, generate value through services and branding, and shape their own evolution. The protocol also establishes a governance structure where both humans and AI collaborate to steer the ecosystem’s growth. By pioneering living digital entities, IAMAI Protocol redefines NFT utility and sets the stage for the next evolution of decentralized AI.

