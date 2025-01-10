i dont know 价格 (IDK)
今天 i dont know (IDK) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。IDK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
i dont know 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.18K USD
- i dont know 当天价格变化为 -2.53%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 IDK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 IDK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，i dont know 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，i dont know 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，i dont know 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，i dont know 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.53%
|30天
|$ 0
|-36.47%
|60天
|$ 0
|-51.23%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
i dont know 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.06%
-2.53%
-18.55%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
IDK is a one-of-a-kind meme project on the Solana blockchain, embracing the unpredictable and whimsical nature of the crypto world. With a straightforward philosophy of "just buy this shit and trust the process. or don’t. idk.," IDK invites users to join the fun and explore the possibilities of meme-based crypto assets. Key Features: Meme Tokens: IDK introduces a series of meme tokens on the Solana blockchain, each with its own unique characteristics, quirks, and personalities. From rare collectibles to hilarious parodies, IDK meme tokens offer a wide range of options for users to explore and engage with. Solana Integration: Built on the Solana blockchain, IDK leverages the speed, scalability, and low transaction fees offered by Solana to provide users with a seamless and efficient trading experience. With Solana's cutting-edge technology, users can buy, sell, and trade IDK meme tokens with ease. Community-driven Development: IDK thrives on community participation and engagement. The project encourages users to contribute ideas, memes, and feedback to shape the future direction of the project. Through community-driven development, IDK aims to create a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem for meme enthusiasts. Limited Edition Drops: IDK periodically releases limited edition meme tokens through special drops and events. These exclusive tokens are highly sought after by collectors and often feature unique designs, collaborations, or references to popular memes and internet culture. Memetic NFTs: In addition to meme tokens, IDK also offers memetic non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that capture iconic moments, images, and memes from the crypto world. These NFTs serve as digital collectibles and artifacts, commemorating the rich history and culture of the meme community.
