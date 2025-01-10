HYPRA 价格 (HYP)
今天 HYPRA (HYP) 的实时价格为 0.00132985 USD。目前其市值为 $ 18.74K USD。HYP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
HYPRA 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 32.04 USD
- HYPRA 当天价格变化为 -0.10%
- 其循环供应量为 14.09M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HYP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HYP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，HYPRA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，HYPRA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0004892032。
在过去60天内，HYPRA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0007554095。
在过去90天内，HYPRA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000153257447591975。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.10%
|30天
|$ -0.0004892032
|-36.78%
|60天
|$ +0.0007554095
|+56.80%
|90天
|$ -0.000153257447591975
|-10.33%
HYPRA 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+2.10%
-0.10%
-1.55%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Hypra is a new blockchain project that aims to revive the original vision of Ethereum as a global, decentralized platform for money and new kinds of applications. Hypra is based on a modified version of the Ethereum Go client, which is a fork of the official 1.11.6 release. This was the final release to support Proof-of-Work. Hypra is not just another Ethereum clone. It has several unique features that make it stand out from the crowd. Here are some of them: ETHashB3: Hypra uses a new Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm that replaces the hash functions with BLAKE3 This allowed for a natural progression of the chain from CPU mining to GPU mining, as well as improved security and performance. HYP: Hypra has its own native currency, HYP, which is used to pay for transactions and smart contracts on the network. HYP has a fixed supply schedule that starts with 4 HYP per block and gradually decreases to 1 HYP per block after 9 years. The total supply up to 9 years will be 124,438,360 HYP, plus block fees and uncle rewards. Compatibility: Hypra is fully compatible with the Ethereum protocol, which means that it can run any Ethereum smart contract or decentralized application (dapp) without any modification. Hypra also supports the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) token standard, which allows for interoperability with other blockchain platforms. Innovation: Hypra is not afraid to experiment with new ideas and features that can improve the user experience and functionality of the network. For example, Hypra has plans to move the reward model to a 2.1% inflation target in the future, which could provide more stability and sustainability for the network.
|1 HYP 兑换 AUD
A$0.0021410585
|1 HYP 兑换 GBP
￡0.0010771785
|1 HYP 兑换 EUR
€0.0012899545
|1 HYP 兑换 USD
$0.00132985
|1 HYP 兑换 MYR
RM0.0059710265
|1 HYP 兑换 TRY
₺0.0471165855
|1 HYP 兑换 JPY
¥0.2099434195
|1 HYP 兑换 RUB
₽0.134979775
|1 HYP 兑换 INR
₹0.1143538015
|1 HYP 兑换 IDR
Rp21.4491905455
|1 HYP 兑换 PHP
₱0.077769628
|1 HYP 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0672239175
|1 HYP 兑换 BRL
R$0.0080455925
|1 HYP 兑换 CAD
C$0.001914984
|1 HYP 兑换 BDT
৳0.162215103
|1 HYP 兑换 NGN
₦2.058581203
|1 HYP 兑换 UAH
₴0.0563723415
|1 HYP 兑换 VES
Bs0.07048205
|1 HYP 兑换 PKR
Rs0.370841971
|1 HYP 兑换 KZT
₸0.699181936
|1 HYP 兑换 THB
฿0.0459995115
|1 HYP 兑换 TWD
NT$0.043831856
|1 HYP 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0012101635
|1 HYP 兑换 HKD
HK$0.010346233
|1 HYP 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.013378291