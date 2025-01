什么是HUSBY (HUSBY)

HUSBY is a pioneering real-world asset token leveraging a fully operational biogas plant in Europe to produce nearly free electricity for crypto mining operations. The project innovatively integrates renewable energy sources with advanced crypto mining infrastructure, focusing on sustainability and efficiency. What sets HUSBY apart is its real-time utilization of biogas-generated electricity, directly powering an extensive crypto mining operation. This approach not only capitalizes on green energy but also optimizes operational costs and maximizes profitability.

HUSBY (HUSBY) 资源 官网