Humanize 价格 ($HMT)
今天 Humanize ($HMT) 的实时价格为 0.00202796 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。$HMT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Humanize 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 81.62K USD
- Humanize 当天价格变化为 +25.35%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $HMT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $HMT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Humanize 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00041017。
在过去30天内，Humanize 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0006796395。
在过去60天内，Humanize 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0009969554。
在过去90天内，Humanize 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.002501169622560699。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00041017
|+25.35%
|30天
|$ -0.0006796395
|-33.51%
|60天
|$ -0.0009969554
|-49.16%
|90天
|$ -0.002501169622560699
|-55.22%
Humanize 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.98%
+25.35%
+1.12%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
We are a cryptocurrency trading company specializing in education and support for novice and professional traders based in Dubai - UAE. We believe that cryptocurrency and all technologies should be more “humanized” and accessible to everyone. In recent years, we have seen many people lose their money and life savings due to market manipulation or simply the lack of knowledge due to how complex the entire crypto sphere is for the average human being. We exists to humanize automated and cryptocurrencies trading and make it available to everyone. In our academy, we will make our technical analysis algorithm available, we will explain how to correctly approach the market, topics such as risk management will always be present and it will be the topic where we will apply a lot of attention and support. We will introduce multilingual support to break this barrier. Our support team will be made up of experienced traders and aligned with the company's philosophy. Our HMT Token will be used to pay the academy fees, for the stakers or holders we will give special discounts and advantages. HMT runs natively on BSC, 95% of the total supply will be locked and released according to pre-established rules, this guarantees its users that the team and the company will remain committed in the long term. We will use part of the profits of the business to buyback tokens and burn them so that, in this way, we can constantly reduce the HMT circulation supply. We have a project being developed by the legal and IT team that will solve a "humanization" problem in the crypto sphere. We are not going to announce it yet to protect the idea but we are sure it will be well accepted by the crypto community. It will also be beneficial for users of our HMT token. “The measure of our lives is not determined by what we achieve for ourselves; it’s determined by what we share, give, and contribute to others.” – Marie Forleo This sentence clearly reflects our mission, we will use the proceeds from sales of our NFT collection and allocate part of the profits to our Humanize Foundation to spread kindness and help for those who need it most. We will never forget our planet, which also needs the intervention of all of us to minimize the damage that human beings have caused over the last few decades. A project made by people for people.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
