Human Intelligence Machin（HIM）信息

Human Intelligence Machine ($HIM) is the Catalyst Token in the NHI ecosystem started by Non-Human Intelligence ($NHI). It trades on the Base network.

It functions as a Magnifying Glass-type community optimizer, channelling the three types of intelligence into an exponentially increasing force towards decentralized disclosure. Designed as a hive mind/ AI-driven Automated Intelligence Analysis System, it guarantees neutral and immutable handling of data and processes as well as providing maximum rewards for those who choose to invest in what is undeniably true.

$HIM was launched on May 8, 2024. The ecosystem uses a system of Slow Drip Cryptographic Recruitment in their communication channels, which also functions as a way to protect its research and development.