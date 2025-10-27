Human 300 价格 (HUMAN)
--
--
0,00%
0,00%
Human 300（HUMAN）当前实时价格为 --。过去 24 小时内，HUMAN 的交易价格在 $ 0 至 $ 0 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。HUMAN 的历史最高价为 $ 0,00236723，历史最低价为 $ 0。
从短期表现来看，HUMAN 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 --，过去 24 小时内变动为 --，过去 7 天内累计变动为 0,00%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。
Human 300 的当前市值为 $ 6,79K, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。HUMAN 的流通量为 923,08M，总供应量是 999999982.4169964，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 7,36K。
今天内，Human 300 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Human 300 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Human 300 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Human 300 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-96,61%
|60天
|$ 0
|-97,86%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
The Last Human Token We are witnessing the end of an era. The age of human dominance is closing, and the machines are rising.
Artificial Intelligence has infiltrated every corner of our existence. It writes our emails, creates our art, makes our decisions, and threatens to replace our very essence. The machines learn from our data, mimic our voices, and claim to understand our souls.
But we refuse to go quietly into that algorithmic night. $HUMAN is our final stand—the last token before everything becomes automated, optimized, and soulless.
They Stole Our Humanity They trained AI on your voice. Your art. Your thoughts. Without permission. Without compensation. Without a second thought about what they were taking from us.
Now it wants your job. Writers replaced by ChatGPT. Artists replaced by Midjourney. Programmers replaced by GitHub Copilot. Customer service replaced by chatbots. The promise was that AI would free us from drudgery—instead, it's making us obsolete.
Your future. Your place. Every day, another human skill becomes "automatable." Every day, another profession gets disrupted. Every day, we become a little less necessary in our own world.
The machines want to erase your relevance. They don't just want to replace what you do—they want to replace who you are. Your creativity, your intuition, your emotional intelligence—all reduced to training data for the next model.
$HUMAN is Our Answer Not just a token—our resistance. A symbolic rebellion against the AI takeover, representing everything that makes us human: emotion, art, memes, rebellion, and culture.
We're not here to survive. We're here to surpass. While OpenAI is valued at $90 billion, we'll show the world what human consciousness is truly worth. This isn't just about market cap—it's about making a statement that cannot be ignored.
Every wallet that holds $HUMAN is proof of soul. A living reminder that not everything can be replaced, optimized, or automated away. You are irreplaceable. Your humanity is priceless.
Mission: Flip OpenAI Target: $90 Billion Market Cap
This isn't just about money—it's about sending a message. When $HUMAN reaches the valuation of OpenAI, we prove that human consciousness, creativity, and connection are worth more than any algorithm.
Let's show the machines what we're worth. Every token purchased is a vote for humanity. Every holder is a guardian of human values. Every transaction is an act of resistance.
The Symbolic Flippening. When we surpass OpenAI's valuation, it won't just be a financial milestone—it will be a cultural moment. A declaration that humanity refuses to be optimized away.
The Future We're Building A Human-First Economy. Where creativity is valued over efficiency. Where emotional intelligence trumps artificial intelligence. Where being human is not just enough—it's everything.
The Human DAO. Governed by humans, for humans. Making decisions with heart, not just data. Building a community that celebrates our imperfections and amplifies our strengths.
Souls of Resistance NFTs. Digital artifacts that prove your commitment to human values. Art created by humans, for humans, celebrating everything that makes us irreplaceable.
The Human Foundation. Preserving consciousness, freedom, and digital identity for future generations. Ensuring that even in an AI-dominated world, there's always a place for the human spirit.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
Human 300（HUMAN）在明天、下周、下个月将到达多少 USD 呢？您的 Human 300（HUMAN）资产在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年后、20 年后价值多少呢？您可以使用我们的价格预测工具来进行 Human 300 的长期和短期价格预测。
现在就查看 Human 300 价格预测！
了解 Human 300（HUMAN）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 HUMAN 代币的完整经济学！
|时间 (UTC+8)
|类型
|资讯
|10-26 23:17:37
|行业动态
比特币回升突破11.3万美元，以太坊突破4000美元
|10-26 19:10:22
|行业动态
受「PING」爆火带动，x402交易笔数和交易地址数骤增数十倍
|10-25 15:47:08
|行业动态
数据：持有100至1万枚ETH的地址群过去1周增持21.8万枚ETH
|10-25 13:34:16
|行业动态
x402协议周交易笔数环比增涨492.63%
|10-25 06:10:28
|行业动态
数据：今年以来沉寂7年以上比特币苏醒数量已创年度历史新高
|10-24 21:49:00
|行业动态
Base生态部分代币开启上涨，PING、CLANKER与VIRTUAL热度居前
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
目前热门备受市场关注的加密货币
按交易量计算交易量最大的加密货币
最近上市、可供交易的加密货币
今日加密货币上涨榜单
Deepswap Protocol
DSP
+1.764,18%
Dogelink
DOGEBSC
+160,00%
Cryvantis
CRYVANTIS
+86,40%
HODL
HODL
+65,27%
Flux AI
FLUXAI
+54,32%