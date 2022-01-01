Huebel Bolt（BOLT）代币经济学
Huebel Bolt（BOLT）信息
What is the project about?
BOLT ecosystem — next gen meme network developed by TON community & meant to unite all jettons and existing meme tokens.
What makes your project unique?
BOLT meme token is based on the TON blockchain and was founded by the international crypto community of enthusiasts supporting the development of TON - the brainchild of Nikolai Durov and Telegram as a whole.
History of your project.
Huebel Bolt, initiated in spring 2022, rapidly gained momentum by developing multiple Telegram channels and attracting a significant audience. As the token’s influence grew, it evolved to support other TON crypto enthusiasts, beginning in fall 2022. Continuously building on the blockchain, Huebel Bolt remains an active force, fostering the community of independent crypto enthusiasts and symbolizing innovation and collaboration within the space.
What’s next for your project?
At Huebel Bolt, our commitment to innovation never wanes. We are constantly striving to develop new tools that the TON community can significantly benefit from. Our ongoing support for TON enthusiasts drives us to build more public tools for the blockchain, fostering growth and expansion. The future for Huebel Bolt is rooted in collaboration, technological advancement, and a relentless dedication to enriching the blockchain community.
What can your token be used for?
Huebel Bolt token encompasses a versatile range of applications. It serves as a community way of payment for services, enabling seamless transactions. Additionally, it can be utilized as a means to donate to creators, fostering a spirit of support and recognition. As the first meme token of its kind on our current blockchain, it carries a unique appeal. Moreover, Huebel Bolt can be held as an asset, amplifying its value. The diverse nature of this token ensures that for each user, there exists a personalized application, making it a distinctive and valuable component of our blockchain ecosystem.
Huebel Bolt（BOLT）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Huebel Bolt（BOLT）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Huebel Bolt（BOLT）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Huebel Bolt（BOLT）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 BOLT 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
BOLT 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 BOLT 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 BOLT 代币的实时价格吧！
