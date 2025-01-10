HowToPay 价格 (HTP)
今天 HowToPay (HTP) 的实时价格为 0.00212422 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。HTP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
HowToPay 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 191.48K USD
- HowToPay 当天价格变化为 +4.19%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HTP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。
今天内，HowToPay 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，HowToPay 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0009736591。
在过去60天内，HowToPay 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，HowToPay 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.19%
|30天
|$ -0.0009736591
|-45.83%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
HowToPay 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.26%
+4.19%
-36.47%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The HowToPay (HTP) token is a cryptocurrency developed by Confidia Limited to enhance digital payment solutions within the HowToPay ecosystem. Launched in May 2020, Confidia has established itself as a trusted provider of payment services, and the introduction of the HTP token aims to facilitate more efficient domestic and cross-border transactions. HTP tokens are designed to offer quick, secure, and low-cost payments across the HowToPay POS network. Users can utilize these tokens for in-store purchases via Point-of-Sale (POS) systems or for online transactions, ensuring seamless financial exchanges within the ecosystem. The token supports both domestic and international payments, making it a versatile tool for global commerce. HOW TO PAY Beyond facilitating transactions, HTP tokens provide several utilities within the HowToPay platform: Discounted Fees: Token holders benefit from reduced transaction costs when processing payments through HowToPay's services, making it more cost-effective for frequent users. Network Growth Incentives: Users can earn rewards by promoting and increasing engagement with the platform, contributing to its expansion and stability. The HTP token is built on the Binance Smart Chain, ensuring fast, secure, and low-cost transactions. As of November 2024, the token is trading on global exchanges, including Dex-Trade, providing accessibility to a wide audience. In summary, the HowToPay HTP token project aims to revolutionise digital payments by offering a comprehensive solution that integrates seamless transactions, cost savings, and user engagement incentives within a secure and efficient ecosystem.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
