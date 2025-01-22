House 价格 (HOUSE)
今天 House (HOUSE) 的实时价格为 0.093217 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。HOUSE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
House 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 40.92 USD
- House 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HOUSE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HOUSE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，House 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，House 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0101495228。
在过去60天内，House 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0006125475。
在过去90天内，House 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0101495228
|-10.88%
|60天
|$ -0.0006125475
|-0.65%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
House 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? House Money is a Telegram Bot based Sportsbook. A full desktop client is already in the works. Innovate in the gamblefi space with products that people actually use is the ultimate goal. The initial Bot goes live tomorrow, August 4th. What makes your project unique? One of the first sportsbooks available right in telegram. Building unique betting markets that are exclusive to House Money is the major differentiator. Leveraged indexs on the volatility of sports games as a derivative of in game betting is development. Merging the world of trading and gambling. History of your project. House Money launched on August 3rd. $1M in 24h volume with no marketing, presales, or airdrops to influencers. The telegram bot and other products have been in development for a couple months now. House Money is a team made up of developers and product / growth leads. What’s next for your project? The Telegram Bot launches tomorrow, August 4th. The team is aiming to ship multiple updates + new products over the next few months. The next product will be a mix of leverage trading and sports betting. What can your token be used for? $HOUSE will have multiple use-cases: - Revenue share model where users can "be the house" and earn a share of the profits from lost bets - Holding 1% or more will give holders a free bet each month - Potential fee split / reflections - Entered in a lottery - Used as currency on the sportsbook
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 HOUSE 兑换 AUD
A$0.14821503
|1 HOUSE 兑换 GBP
￡0.07550577
|1 HOUSE 兑换 EUR
€0.08855615
|1 HOUSE 兑换 USD
$0.093217
|1 HOUSE 兑换 MYR
RM0.41388348
|1 HOUSE 兑换 TRY
₺3.32318605
|1 HOUSE 兑换 JPY
¥14.53719115
|1 HOUSE 兑换 RUB
₽9.2191613
|1 HOUSE 兑换 INR
₹8.06420267
|1 HOUSE 兑换 IDR
Rp1,503.49978951
|1 HOUSE 兑换 PHP
₱5.45505884
|1 HOUSE 兑换 EGP
￡E.4.68601859
|1 HOUSE 兑换 BRL
R$0.56116634
|1 HOUSE 兑换 CAD
C$0.13330031
|1 HOUSE 兑换 BDT
৳11.28764653
|1 HOUSE 兑换 NGN
₦144.52177246
|1 HOUSE 兑换 UAH
₴3.92723221
|1 HOUSE 兑换 VES
Bs5.126935
|1 HOUSE 兑换 PKR
Rs25.85000627
|1 HOUSE 兑换 KZT
₸48.5753787
|1 HOUSE 兑换 THB
฿3.15539545
|1 HOUSE 兑换 TWD
NT$3.05565326
|1 HOUSE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0838953
|1 HOUSE 兑换 HKD
HK$0.72522826
|1 HOUSE 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.93030566