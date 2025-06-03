什么是HotCocoa (HOTCOCOA)

HOTCOCOA is a Beancoin and represents an association with the CryptoKitties Meowcoin ecosystem, defining the new Meow Economy. It’s a playful, community-forward system built atop a universe of digital cats and driven by a layered token structure. Each token represents Kitty Bits that power the Fancy Kitties, their Families, and the CryptoKitties games. Play Meow! Meowcoins represent Kitty Bits and the new CryptoKitties Economy. It’s a playful, community-forward system built atop a universe of digital cats and driven by a layered token structure we call Meowcoins. Kitty Bits power each of the Fancy Kitties, their Families, and the game. No ICOs. Not intended for pumps and dumps. We thrive in volatility, but do not welcome rugs. Just coins, some Kitty beans, some community pride, and the spinning of some new yarns. There’s more to tokens and token-backed communities than minting, trading, and selling. We see this as the kickstart of a strong foundation and token-economy, from CryptoKitties and beyond.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

HotCocoa (HOTCOCOA) 资源 白皮书 官网