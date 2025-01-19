什么是Host AI (HOSTAI)

HostAI has been founded with the intentions of providing access to Cloud Hosting, Computing, and Gaming Resources to users of Decentralized Finance. They believe in the free world without the impact of country or national restrictions on resources and believe the most recent surge in DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) is cryptocurrency's next step in Decentralization. Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) is an emerging trend in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and cryptocurrency. It is the creation of Blockchain applications giving DeFi participants access to Real World Services (RWS) without limitations an restrictions of jurisdiction. HostAI expands on the concept of DePIN and introduces the concept to the Cloud Hosting/Computing/Gaming sectors through Servers-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Hosting-as-a-Service (HaaS) options. HostAI aims to expand services over the coming months to incorporate cryptocurrency's ever present Nodes-as-a-Service (NaaS) and Validators-as-a-Service (VaaS) industries. All services will be available through thier website with development of a personalized management Dashboard in progress. Over time, HostAI aims to become your all-in-one solution that allows the conversion of cryptocurrency into Cloud applications and their respective services.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Host AI (HOSTAI) 资源 官网