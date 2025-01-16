Hoodrat 价格 (HOODRAT)
今天 Hoodrat (HOODRAT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 159.12K USD。HOODRAT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Hoodrat 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 20.08K USD
- Hoodrat 当天价格变化为 +8.03%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HOODRAT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HOODRAT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Hoodrat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Hoodrat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Hoodrat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Hoodrat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+8.03%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Hoodrat 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.58%
+8.03%
+68.48%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Hoodrat from Matt Furie's "The Nightriders" Hoodrat isn’t just a bat; he’s the shadowy force that always finds the right path in the dark. The ultimate underdog of Matt Furie's The Night Riders, Hoodrat embodies adaptability, resilience, and resourcefulness—qualities every successful crypto trader needs. The Hoodrat Lore Matt Furie’s first publication, The Night Riders, is a visual masterpiece that invites readers into a surreal, wordless adventure. Featuring four distinct characters—a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like hybrid, its not clear what the fourth animal exactly is; however what we do know is his name: Hoodrat. Hoodrat is easily one of the weirdest and most intriguing creatures in The Night Riders. With its funky mix of bat wings and rat vibes, Hoodrat is the type of character who would thrive in the shadows—equal parts sneaky troublemaker and curious adventurer. Whether it’s gliding under the moonlight or creeping through the corners of Furie’s surreal dreamscape, Hoodrat has that unmistakable “up to no good, but in a fun way” energy. Like the rest of the gang in The Night Riders, Hoodrat doesn’t need words to make a statement. Its mysterious vibe and playful design invite you to fill in the blanks—what’s it thinking? Where’s it headed? Maybe Hoodrat’s just out for a midnight snack, or maybe it’s plotting something way bigger (or weirder). Either way, Hoodrat is the kind of character you can’t help but be drawn to—quirky, mischievous, and totally unforgettable.
