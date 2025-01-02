Hoge Finance 价格 (HOGE)
今天 Hoge Finance (HOGE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 7.80M USD。HOGE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Hoge Finance 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 5.16K USD
- Hoge Finance 当天价格变化为 -0.90%
- 其循环供应量为 415.20B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HOGE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HOGE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Hoge Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Hoge Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Hoge Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Hoge Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.90%
|30天
|$ 0
|-45.48%
|60天
|$ 0
|+55.52%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Hoge Finance 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.09%
-0.90%
-9.04%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is HOGE? HOGE, formerly known as Hoge.Finance or Hogecoin, describes itself as a community-driven DeFi auto-staking ERC-20 token with a capped and deflationary supply. HOGE was fair-launched on February 7, 2021 with no tokens allocated to the team. Initial HOGE supply was 1,000,000,000,000 with half (500 billion) permanently burned at launch. Deflationary Cryptocurrency A 2% tax is levied on every HOGE transaction that takes place. 1% of that tax is sent to the burn wallet and permanently removed from the supply. The other 1% is redistributed to all wallets holding HOGE outside of exchanges. HOGE launched with the intention of simply being a deflationary “Doge but DeFi”. However, a team of HOGE founders with a larger vision stewarded the project toward a more philanthropic and utilitarian roadmap. HOGE is one of the first DeFi memecoins to successfully complete a Certik audit. No critical, major, or medium findings were found. As of this writing the skynet security score is 90. https://www.certik.org/projects/hogefinance HOGE has begun minting NFT's for holders as well as sponsoring eSports and Rally Racing Trucks. In May a Swiss verein non-profit DAO hybrid was created to enact community approved actions for the token also to sign contracts and business agreements going forward with Centralized Exchange’s. HOGE has implemented a non-profit partnership initiative including a Twitter campaign called #HogeSavesTheAnimals through which the community nominates charitable causes for HOGE to support. Under this and related initiatives HOGE has raised over $20,000 for animals. The HOGE team looks to it’s HogeGameLabs to explore dApp games development later in 2021. Articles about HOGE https://coinpedia.org/price-analysis/hoge-finance-and-meme-price-analysis/ https://www.prweb.com/releases/who_let_the_crypto_dogs_out_hoge_the_king_of_defi_made_easy/prweb17885931.htm https://jessejrogers.medium.com/can-hoge-become-heir-to-doge-496079b3c624 https://marketrealist.com/p/where-can-i-buy-hoge-crypto/
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
