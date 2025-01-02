HNC Coin 价格 (HNC)
今天 HNC Coin (HNC) 的实时价格为 0.00183048 USD。目前其市值为 $ 151.71K USD。HNC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
HNC Coin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 0.02 USD
- HNC Coin 当天价格变化为 -48.34%
- 其循环供应量为 82.88M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HNC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HNC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，HNC Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.001712901668385652。
在过去30天内，HNC Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0014596055。
在过去60天内，HNC Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0016705529。
在过去90天内，HNC Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00674173837138472。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001712901668385652
|-48.34%
|30天
|$ -0.0014596055
|-79.73%
|60天
|$ -0.0016705529
|-91.26%
|90天
|$ -0.00674173837138472
|-78.64%
HNC Coin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.01%
-48.34%
-77.67%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is HNC Coin? • HNC Coin was established in 2015. First block was generated on Feb 8th, 2015. The initial blockchain was fork of Litecoin and after the last hard fork on July 2021 it became fork of Dash Coin, focusing on maximizing safety and speed of transactions. Who are the founders of HNC Coin? • HNC Coin was founded by a team of Greek highly experienced blockchain developers. In 2020 new developers have joined the team and it is scheduled for more entries for the next couple of years to develop HNC’s Coin Ecosystem. What makes HNC Coin unique? • Unlike most digital currencies, the HNC is designed to be a dual-purpose currency. That is, to exist as a means of payment on the one hand but also to be treated as an innovative investment solution on the other. Also provide a complete payment ecosystem and integration its use into it. • After hard fork on 17th July 2021, HNC Coin became fork of Dash Coin, X11 algo and supports instant send option for up to 1,000 HNC Coins within 1,3’’ and private send as well. Where can you buy HNC Coin? • Currently HNC Coin is traded at: - P2PB2B (https://p2pb2b.io) - GokuMarket (https://gokumarket.com/) - HNC Revolution (https://hnc-revolution.com/) - Finexbox (https://www.finexbox.com/) - Xeggex (www.xeggex.com) • More exchanges will be added in the future How many HNC Coins are there in Circulation? • Coin structure is as follows: - Total supply is: 100M - Circulating supply: 93M - Locked in life to Master Nodes: 10M (1m/Master Node) - Tradeable coins: 83M - Coins available for mining: 7M How is the HNC Coin network secured? - HNC’s Coin network consists of 10 Master nodes (each master node requires 1M coins). Coins of all ten (10) Master nodes are locked in life from HNC’s team to protect the network. More Master nodes are about to be added soon. - A master node has a full copy of the HNC blockchain and performs tasks such as block validation, Private Send, and Instant Send, (Private Send is a function that enhances user’s privacy by obscuring the origin of funds and with Instant Send the user can instantly send to another wallet up to 1.000 HNC Coins). The master nodes will receive payments for the above-mentioned services.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 HNC 兑换 AUD
A$0.002928768
|1 HNC 兑换 GBP
￡0.001464384
|1 HNC 兑换 EUR
€0.0017572608
|1 HNC 兑换 USD
$0.00183048
|1 HNC 兑换 MYR
RM0.0081822456
|1 HNC 兑换 TRY
₺0.0646342488
|1 HNC 兑换 JPY
¥0.2876233224
|1 HNC 兑换 RUB
₽0.2040802152
|1 HNC 兑换 INR
₹0.1569453552
|1 HNC 兑换 IDR
Rp29.5238668344
|1 HNC 兑换 PHP
₱0.1060214016
|1 HNC 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0929151648
|1 HNC 兑换 BRL
R$0.011623548
|1 HNC 兑换 CAD
C$0.0026358912
|1 HNC 兑换 BDT
৳0.21874236
|1 HNC 兑换 NGN
₦2.8335464304
|1 HNC 兑换 UAH
₴0.0769899888
|1 HNC 兑换 VES
Bs0.09335448
|1 HNC 兑换 PKR
Rs0.509880204
|1 HNC 兑换 KZT
₸0.9608738664
|1 HNC 兑换 THB
฿0.0627488544
|1 HNC 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0602044872
|1 HNC 兑换 CHF
Fr0.001647432
|1 HNC 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0142228296
|1 HNC 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.018487848