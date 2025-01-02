HMX 价格 (HMX)
今天 HMX (HMX) 的实时价格为 1.85 USD。目前其市值为 $ 6.21M USD。HMX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
HMX 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 44.91K USD
- HMX 当天价格变化为 -1.86%
- 其循环供应量为 3.35M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HMX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HMX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，HMX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.035172867798205。
在过去30天内，HMX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.5946279250。
在过去60天内，HMX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +2.0947725750。
在过去90天内，HMX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.359921117515878。
|今日
|$ -0.035172867798205
|-1.86%
|30天
|$ +0.5946279250
|+32.14%
|60天
|$ +2.0947725750
|+113.23%
|90天
|$ +0.359921117515878
|+24.15%
HMX 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? HMX is a decentralized perpetual exchange with a cross-margin and multi-asset collateral support on Arbitrum. What makes your project unique? HMX offers the following unique features to users: 1.) Leveraged Trading (Cross-Margin & Multi-Collateral Management Support): Users can open up to 1,000x leveraged long or short positions on many asset classes including Cryptocurrency, Forex, Equity, and Commodities. HMX also accepts various crypto assets as collateral with a cross-margin collateral support, allowing for flexible position and risk management strategies. 2.) Leveraged Market Making (HLP Vault): Users can simply deposit assets into the HLP vault to become market makers on HMX. HLP vault is unique because it is built on top of GMX's GLP token. This means that the liquidity deposited into the vault will be used to market make for traders both at GMX AND HMX. Depositors continue to earn all of the yields from GMX while also earning additional yields from fees generated on HMX. History of your project. The team behind HMX Exchange are experienced traders and DeFi users. We recognize the major pain points faced by our fellow traders with the current available platforms in the market, especially with the failure of many centralized trading platform in 2022. We want to build a platform with great UX/UI, allowing anyone to trade with low-fees, and let participants earn and prosper together with the platform. HMX is backed by DeFi veterans including CoralDeFi, CryptoMind, CompoundCapital and other angel investors. What’s next for your project? Some of the highlights from our RoadMap include: - Cross-chain Expansion: Expand HMX to other chains to grow the ecosystem. Other up and coming L2 chains such as zkSync and Starknet, etc. are our priorities. - Listing additional markets: Expand the selection of assets users can trade on HMX. - Grow HMX Userbase and Community: Grow HMX through various marketing campaign and initiatives - AMAs, paid marketing, trading competitions, etc. What can your token be used for? Below are the current and planned utilities for HMX token: - Earns 25% share of protocol revenue in stablecoins when staked (shared with staked esHMX & DP) - Earns a share of esHMX token emission when staked - Earns Dragon Points (DP) at 100% APR when staked - Receive governance voting rights to help shape key decisions on the development of HMX exchange (coming soon...) - Receive tiered trading fee discount when staked (coming soon...)
