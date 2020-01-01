Hitmakr（HMKR）信息

Hitmakr is a groundbreaking web3 audio platform token developed on ethereum blockchain to revolutionize the music industry by prioritizing artists' rights, transparency, and fair compensation. Our mission is to empower musicians and content creators, allowing them to take control of their work, maximize revenue, and build a sustainable career in the digital age. Hitmakr is focused on generating value through gating, ownership and licensing. We aim to create a place where creators can generate value through creating audio that their communities can truly own and use.