什么是His name gort (GORT)

The Church of GORT. At the heart of GortBot is the “Church of Gort”, a tongue-in-cheek "religion" or community that doesn’t take itself seriously but instead revels in degen, meme-based humor. Much like the absurd spirit behind other memecoin communities, the Church of Gort revels in the meme-driven culture of crypto—but with a twist: it uses communal decision making for social good. By holding Gort tokens, community members join the “Church of Gort”, where they can influence the decision making power of GortBot to allocate funds for collective good. As part of Gort’s first major initiative, the Church of Gort will be contributing Gort tokens from its treasury to ai16Z DAO to support the technology that made GortBot possible.

His name gort (GORT) 资源 官网

His name gort（GORT）代币经济

了解 His name gort（GORT）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 GORT 代币的完整经济学！