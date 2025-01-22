什么是HireVibes (VIBES)

HireVibes is a Web3 jobs platform and talent infrastructure provider for communities. Using a tokenized referral engine now living on the Stacks blockchain, a Bitcoin side-chain, our users (including HireVibes DAO and transparent charities) have earned $100K+ in crypto rewards from hires generated on the platform to date. With that, HireVibes light clients are used to power job boards and talent databases for communities by aggregating and matching talent with tasks in real-time, optimising their entire ecosystem’s productivity - check out the Stacks job board to see our software in action (https://www.stacks.co/jobs). An on-chain gig economy, NFTCV’s, HireVibes DAO activation and Lightning Network integration are all key milestones on HireVibes near term roadmap.

