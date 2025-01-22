Hipo Staked TON 价格 (HTON)
今天 Hipo Staked TON (HTON) 的实时价格为 5.41 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。HTON 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Hipo Staked TON 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 5.49K USD
- Hipo Staked TON 当天价格变化为 +4.71%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HTON兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HTON 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Hipo Staked TON 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.243428。
在过去30天内，Hipo Staked TON 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.1891222390。
在过去60天内，Hipo Staked TON 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.3950208880。
在过去90天内，Hipo Staked TON 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.211410750383361。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.243428
|+4.71%
|30天
|$ -0.1891222390
|-3.49%
|60天
|$ -0.3950208880
|-7.30%
|90天
|$ +0.211410750383361
|+4.07%
Hipo Staked TON 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.40%
+4.71%
-3.81%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
hTON is the liquidity token of the Hipo platform, derived from staked TON tokens. Through Hipo, users stake their TON tokens and receive hTON tokens in return. These hTON tokens represent users’ staked TON and provide liquidity within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Users can utilize hTON to seamlessly transfer, trade, or participate in various DeFi protocols while continuing to earn staking rewards. hTON tokens offer versatile applications within the DeFi ecosystem, providing users with numerous opportunities to leverage their assets effectively. Here are some ways users can utilize their hTON tokens: Liquidity Provision: Users can contribute liquidity to various DeFi protocols, allowing them to earn rewards and facilitate the smooth operation of decentralized financial markets. Trading: hTON tokens can be traded on Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs), enabling users to exchange them for other cryptocurrencies or assets. Lending: Users can utilize their hTON tokens in lending protocols, where they can provide liquidity for borrowing activities. This involves locking up hTON tokens in specified smart contracts, allowing other users to borrow them in exchange for interest. By participating in lending activities, users can earn rewards in the form of interest payments, contributing to the liquidity and efficiency of the DeFi ecosystem.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 HTON 兑换 AUD
A$8.6019
|1 HTON 兑换 GBP
￡4.3821
|1 HTON 兑换 EUR
€5.1395
|1 HTON 兑换 USD
$5.41
|1 HTON 兑换 MYR
RM24.0204
|1 HTON 兑换 TRY
₺192.8665
|1 HTON 兑换 JPY
¥843.6895
|1 HTON 兑换 RUB
₽535.049
|1 HTON 兑换 INR
₹468.0191
|1 HTON 兑换 IDR
Rp87,258.0523
|1 HTON 兑换 PHP
₱316.5932
|1 HTON 兑换 EGP
￡E.271.9607
|1 HTON 兑换 BRL
R$32.5682
|1 HTON 兑换 CAD
C$7.7363
|1 HTON 兑换 BDT
৳655.0969
|1 HTON 兑换 NGN
₦8,387.5558
|1 HTON 兑换 UAH
₴227.9233
|1 HTON 兑换 VES
Bs297.55
|1 HTON 兑换 PKR
Rs1,500.2471
|1 HTON 兑换 KZT
₸2,819.151
|1 HTON 兑换 THB
฿183.1285
|1 HTON 兑换 TWD
NT$177.3398
|1 HTON 兑换 CHF
Fr4.869
|1 HTON 兑换 HKD
HK$42.0898
|1 HTON 兑换 MAD
.د.م53.9918