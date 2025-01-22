什么是Hipo Staked TON (HTON)

hTON is the liquidity token of the Hipo platform, derived from staked TON tokens. Through Hipo, users stake their TON tokens and receive hTON tokens in return. These hTON tokens represent users’ staked TON and provide liquidity within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Users can utilize hTON to seamlessly transfer, trade, or participate in various DeFi protocols while continuing to earn staking rewards. hTON tokens offer versatile applications within the DeFi ecosystem, providing users with numerous opportunities to leverage their assets effectively. Here are some ways users can utilize their hTON tokens: Liquidity Provision: Users can contribute liquidity to various DeFi protocols, allowing them to earn rewards and facilitate the smooth operation of decentralized financial markets. Trading: hTON tokens can be traded on Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs), enabling users to exchange them for other cryptocurrencies or assets. Lending: Users can utilize their hTON tokens in lending protocols, where they can provide liquidity for borrowing activities. This involves locking up hTON tokens in specified smart contracts, allowing other users to borrow them in exchange for interest. By participating in lending activities, users can earn rewards in the form of interest payments, contributing to the liquidity and efficiency of the DeFi ecosystem.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Hipo Staked TON (HTON) 资源 白皮书 官网