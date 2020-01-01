Hikari Protocol（HIKARI）信息

A suite of powerful web3 developer tools powered by the $HIKARI token.

The Hikari Protocol is creating the tools required for increased efficiency in the small cap digital asset markets. (HIKARI OTC) We have designed an OTC matching engine for the buying and selling of tokens in the form of a P2P wallet transaction. (HIKARI ESCROW) is outlined to solve a lot of the issues instilled in a pseudo-trustless ecosystem today. (HIKARI PAY) enables the process of payments in batch payments, time series payments, drip payments all from one interface. (HIKARI LABS) is a suite of smart contract templates designed to allow developers to launch their own contracts and projects