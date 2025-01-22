HIgher IMO 价格 (HIGHER)
今天 HIgher IMO (HIGHER) 的实时价格为 0.00239936 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。HIGHER 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
HIgher IMO 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 136.64 USD
- HIgher IMO 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HIGHER兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HIGHER 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，HIgher IMO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，HIgher IMO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005043932。
在过去60天内，HIgher IMO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005256352。
在过去90天内，HIgher IMO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0005043932
|-21.02%
|60天
|$ -0.0005256352
|-21.90%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
HIgher IMO 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The "Higher IMO" project is designed to encapsulate and celebrate the vibrant, dynamic conversations that happen in the world of DeFi and trading. It targets bringing together traders, investors, and DeFi enthusiasts, providing a common ground where they can engage in discussions about market trends, price predictions, and the evolving state of decentralized finance. The token aims to foster a sense of community and shared purpose among those deeply involved in the financial aspects of DeFi as a "degen memecoin" "Higher IMO" functions as a digital currency on the blockchain but with a unique twist—it's intricately linked to the lively discourse around trading and DeFi. The token is integrated into a platform where users can discuss market trends, share insights, and provide predictions about the future of various cryptocurrencies. The utility of the "Higher IMO" Token is centered around its role in a community of traders and DeFi enthusiasts: -Discussion and Engagement - a place to discuss new coins/state of industry -Recognition and Reward - callers 'making gud' calls -Access to Exclusive Content or 'alpha' as its known -Cultural Exchange - global markets/degens uniting
|1 HIGHER 兑换 AUD
A$0.0038149824
|1 HIGHER 兑换 GBP
￡0.0019434816
|1 HIGHER 兑换 EUR
€0.002279392
|1 HIGHER 兑换 USD
$0.00239936
|1 HIGHER 兑换 MYR
RM0.0106531584
|1 HIGHER 兑换 TRY
₺0.085537184
|1 HIGHER 兑换 JPY
¥0.374180192
|1 HIGHER 兑换 RUB
₽0.237296704
|1 HIGHER 兑换 INR
₹0.2075686336
|1 HIGHER 兑换 IDR
Rp38.6993494208
|1 HIGHER 兑换 PHP
₱0.1404105472
|1 HIGHER 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1206158272
|1 HIGHER 兑换 BRL
R$0.0144441472
|1 HIGHER 兑换 CAD
C$0.0034310848
|1 HIGHER 兑换 BDT
৳0.2905385024
|1 HIGHER 兑换 NGN
₦3.7199197568
|1 HIGHER 兑换 UAH
₴0.1010850368
|1 HIGHER 兑换 VES
Bs0.1319648
|1 HIGHER 兑换 PKR
Rs0.6653665216
|1 HIGHER 兑换 KZT
₸1.250306496
|1 HIGHER 兑换 THB
฿0.081218336
|1 HIGHER 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0786510208
|1 HIGHER 兑换 CHF
Fr0.002159424
|1 HIGHER 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0186670208
|1 HIGHER 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0239456128