High Performance Blockchain 价格 (HPB)
今天 High Performance Blockchain (HPB) 的实时价格为 0.00367955 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。HPB 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
High Performance Blockchain 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.79K USD
- High Performance Blockchain 当天价格变化为 +3.42%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HPB兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HPB 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，High Performance Blockchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00012175。
在过去30天内，High Performance Blockchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005802311。
在过去60天内，High Performance Blockchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0009595390。
在过去90天内，High Performance Blockchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.003181939115171213。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00012175
|+3.42%
|30天
|$ -0.0005802311
|-15.76%
|60天
|$ -0.0009595390
|-26.07%
|90天
|$ -0.003181939115171213
|-46.37%
High Performance Blockchain 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.66%
+3.42%
-11.66%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
High-Performance Blockchain tackles the concept of scalability from a completely different angle. Rather than just looking at the software side of things, the project also tackles the hardware aspect. To realize the optimal performance of blockchain applications, things will need to change in the near future. As such, this team is building an architecture which uses thousands of CPU and FPGA resources to create a more versatile and scalable ecosystem. There are a few aspects of the High-Performance Blockchain project to take into account. First of all, there is the chip-level acceleration engine which provides accelerated hardware chips to power this entire ecosystem. Secondly, the software side of the High-Performance Blockchain is integrated with the new dedicated hardware accelerated engine and focuses on depth and scaling customization. Third, the project claims it can produce a throughput in the millions of transactions without any major problems. While all of this sounds amazing, it is difficult to come by any real information regarding the technical aspects of either the hardware or the software side of High-Performance Blockchain. While the team mainly focuses on blockchain integration for real-world business cases, it remains to be seen how their chips will operate and how their algorithms are created. It seems the High-Performance Blockchain project is closely connected to the NEO infrastructure, which could introduce some interesting developments down the line. Building the High-Performance Blockchain infrastructure will take a lot of time and money. As such, the roadmap is filled with milestones which the team aims to achieve in the coming years. A testnet version of this project will be launched at some point in 2018, which will undergo further improvements for several months. The actual manner will launch in Q2 of 2018 if things go according to plan. However, the official version will not go live until mid-2019 at the earliest.
