什么是Hestia (HESTIA)

HESTIA is a deflationary token on Base Chain that builds upon CIRCLE's foundation through its innovative Chaos Engine. It creates scarcity by burning tokens while building USDC reserves, which are strategically deployed to support price floors and generate trading volume. The project uniquely combines automated liquidity management, AI-ready infrastructure, and ecosystem integration with CIRCLE, aiming for a sustainable deflationary model. Key features include daily automated burns via Hestia's Rage function, a configurable smart contract for future AI governance, and a synergistic relationship with CIRCLE's ecosystem through fee sharing and liquidity support.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Hestia (HESTIA) 资源 白皮书 官网