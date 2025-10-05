Hermes AI Investment Fund 当前实时价格为 0 USD。跟踪 HERMES 对 USD 实时价格更新、实时图表、市场市值、24 小时交易量等更多信息。在 MEXC 轻松探索 HERMES 价格趋势。Hermes AI Investment Fund 当前实时价格为 0 USD。跟踪 HERMES 对 USD 实时价格更新、实时图表、市场市值、24 小时交易量等更多信息。在 MEXC 轻松探索 HERMES 价格趋势。

更多关于 HERMES

HERMES 价格信息

HERMES 币种官网

HERMES 代币经济

HERMES 价格预测

理财

Airdrop+

新闻

博客

学院

Hermes AI Investment Fund 图标

Hermes AI Investment Fund 价格 (HERMES)

未上架

1 HERMES 兑换为 USD 的实时价格：

--
----
-2.90%1D
mexc
此币种数据来自第三方，MEXC 仅作为信息聚合平台。探索 MEXC 现货查看已上线币种！
USD
Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) 实时价格图表
页面数据最近更新时间：2025-10-05 11:58:22 (UTC+8)

Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）价格信息 (USD)

24 小时价格变化区间：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H最低价
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H最高价

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.51%

-2.89%

+10.93%

+10.93%

Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）当前实时价格为 --。过去 24 小时内，HERMES 的交易价格在 $ 0$ 0 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。HERMES 的历史最高价为 $ 0，历史最低价为 $ 0

从短期表现来看，HERMES 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 +0.51%，过去 24 小时内变动为 -2.89%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 +10.93%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。

Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）市场信息

$ 73.21K
$ 73.21K$ 73.21K

--
----

$ 81.70K
$ 81.70K$ 81.70K

896.14B
896.14B 896.14B

1,000,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

Hermes AI Investment Fund 的当前市值为 $ 73.21K, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。HERMES 的流通量为 896.14B，总供应量是 1000000000000.0，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 81.70K

Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）价格历史 USD

今天内，Hermes AI Investment Fund 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去30天内，Hermes AI Investment Fund 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，Hermes AI Investment Fund 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，Hermes AI Investment Fund 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0-2.89%
30天$ 0-12.53%
60天$ 0-24.94%
90天$ 0--

什么是Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES)

HERMES AI: THE WORLD'S FIRST BLOCKCHAIN-BASED DIVIDEND PLATFORM & 10-FACTOR INVESTMENT ANALYSIS REVOLUTION

INTRODUCTION

A revolution is happening in the financial world. With an AI-powered analytics infrastructure, real-time blockchain dividend system, and decentralized economic model, Hermes AI offers investors both a powerful tool and a sustainable passive income channel. This platform features the world's first 10-factor AI-driven investment analysis engine and provides hybrid cross-market analytics for NASDAQ, BIST100, and crypto assets. At its core lies Hermes AI Coin — the first “equity token” that delivers instant dividends per transaction.

THE POWER OF 10 ANALYSIS FACTORS

Hermes AI offers a multidimensional approach to investing, driven 100% by AI and real-time data. The 10-factor framework includes:

Technical Momentum & Structure

Insider & Institutional Activity

Sentiment Intelligence

Volume Dynamics

Options Flow Analysis

Analyst Consensus

Fundamental Strength

Risk & Macro Context

Earnings Quality

Market Leadership & Sector Flow

These factors are sourced from major data providers (Bloomberg Terminal, Polygon, Finnhub, CoinGecko, etc.) and interpreted through GPT-4o-based AI. Each stock or token is scored through this funnel and presented to users in a clear, digestible format.

HERMES AI COIN: THE FUTURE OF PASSIVE INCOME

More than just a utility token, Hermes AI Coin is a digital equity model providing holders with instant dividends. Every transaction — whether analysis, payment, or token transfer — distributes 100% of the fee revenue back to holders.

PancakeSwap liquidity is permanently locked.

No new coins can be minted.

Smart contract ownership is renounced and wallets are secured.

A 3% transaction fee is applied and fully distributed to holders.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) 资源

官网

Hermes AI Investment Fund 价格预测 (USD)

Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）在明天、下周、下个月将到达多少 USD 呢？您的 Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）资产在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年后、20 年后价值多少呢？您可以使用我们的价格预测工具来进行 Hermes AI Investment Fund 的长期和短期价格预测。

现在就查看 Hermes AI Investment Fund 价格预测

HERMES 兑换为当地货币

Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）代币经济

了解 Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 HERMES 代币的完整经济学

大家还在问：关于 Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) 的其他问题

Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）今日价格是多少？
HERMES 实时价格为 0 USD（以 USD 计），根据最新市场数据实时更新。
当前 HERMES 兑 USD 的价格是多少？
当前 HERMES 兑 USD 的价格为 $ 0。查看 MEXC 转换器 获取准确的币种兑换信息。
Hermes AI Investment Fund 的市值是多少？
HERMES 的市值为 $ 73.21K USD。市值=当前价格 × 流通供应量。市值反映该币种的总市场价值及其排名。
HERMES 的流通供应量是多少？
HERMES 的流通供应量为 896.14B USD
HERMES 的历史最高价（ATH）是多少？
HERMES 的历史最高价是 0 USD
HERMES 的历史最低价（ATL）是多少？
HERMES 的历史最低价是 0 USD
HERMES 的交易量是多少？
HERMES 的 24 小时实时交易量为 -- USD
HERMES 今年会涨吗？
HERMES 是否会上涨取决于市场行情及项目发展。查看 HERMES 价格预测 获取更深入的分析。
页面数据最近更新时间：2025-10-05 11:58:22 (UTC+8)

Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）重要行业更新

时间 (UTC+8)类型资讯
10-04 13:39:16链上数据
昨日美国以太坊现货ETF净流入2.335亿美元
10-04 11:26:38行业动态
USDC发行量突破750亿枚，市场份额占据24.9%
10-03 10:20:00行业动态
加密总市值重返4.2万亿美元上方，24小时涨幅2.3%
10-03 05:17:00行业动态
比特币突破12万美元大关，为8月中旬以来首次
10-01 14:11:00行业动态
昨日美国以太坊现货ETF净流入1.275亿美元，比特币现货ETF净流入4.3亿美元
09-30 18:14:00行业动态
当前主流CEX、DEX资金费率显示市场处中性略微偏向看空

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。