Hermes AI Investment Fund 价格 (HERMES)
+0.51%
-2.89%
+10.93%
+10.93%
Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）当前实时价格为 --。过去 24 小时内，HERMES 的交易价格在 $ 0 至 $ 0 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。HERMES 的历史最高价为 $ 0，历史最低价为 $ 0。
从短期表现来看，HERMES 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 +0.51%，过去 24 小时内变动为 -2.89%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 +10.93%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。
Hermes AI Investment Fund 的当前市值为 $ 73.21K, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。HERMES 的流通量为 896.14B，总供应量是 1000000000000.0，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 81.70K。
今天内，Hermes AI Investment Fund 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Hermes AI Investment Fund 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Hermes AI Investment Fund 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Hermes AI Investment Fund 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.89%
|30天
|$ 0
|-12.53%
|60天
|$ 0
|-24.94%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
HERMES AI: THE WORLD'S FIRST BLOCKCHAIN-BASED DIVIDEND PLATFORM & 10-FACTOR INVESTMENT ANALYSIS REVOLUTION
INTRODUCTION
A revolution is happening in the financial world. With an AI-powered analytics infrastructure, real-time blockchain dividend system, and decentralized economic model, Hermes AI offers investors both a powerful tool and a sustainable passive income channel. This platform features the world's first 10-factor AI-driven investment analysis engine and provides hybrid cross-market analytics for NASDAQ, BIST100, and crypto assets. At its core lies Hermes AI Coin — the first “equity token” that delivers instant dividends per transaction.
THE POWER OF 10 ANALYSIS FACTORS
Hermes AI offers a multidimensional approach to investing, driven 100% by AI and real-time data. The 10-factor framework includes:
Technical Momentum & Structure
Insider & Institutional Activity
Sentiment Intelligence
Volume Dynamics
Options Flow Analysis
Analyst Consensus
Fundamental Strength
Risk & Macro Context
Earnings Quality
Market Leadership & Sector Flow
These factors are sourced from major data providers (Bloomberg Terminal, Polygon, Finnhub, CoinGecko, etc.) and interpreted through GPT-4o-based AI. Each stock or token is scored through this funnel and presented to users in a clear, digestible format.
HERMES AI COIN: THE FUTURE OF PASSIVE INCOME
More than just a utility token, Hermes AI Coin is a digital equity model providing holders with instant dividends. Every transaction — whether analysis, payment, or token transfer — distributes 100% of the fee revenue back to holders.
PancakeSwap liquidity is permanently locked.
No new coins can be minted.
Smart contract ownership is renounced and wallets are secured.
A 3% transaction fee is applied and fully distributed to holders.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）在明天、下周、下个月将到达多少 USD 呢？您的 Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）资产在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年后、20 年后价值多少呢？您可以使用我们的价格预测工具来进行 Hermes AI Investment Fund 的长期和短期价格预测。
现在就查看 Hermes AI Investment Fund 价格预测！
了解 Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 HERMES 代币的完整经济学！
|时间 (UTC+8)
|类型
|资讯
|10-04 13:39:16
|链上数据
昨日美国以太坊现货ETF净流入2.335亿美元
|10-04 11:26:38
|行业动态
USDC发行量突破750亿枚，市场份额占据24.9%
|10-03 10:20:00
|行业动态
加密总市值重返4.2万亿美元上方，24小时涨幅2.3%
|10-03 05:17:00
|行业动态
比特币突破12万美元大关，为8月中旬以来首次
|10-01 14:11:00
|行业动态
昨日美国以太坊现货ETF净流入1.275亿美元，比特币现货ETF净流入4.3亿美元
|09-30 18:14:00
|行业动态
当前主流CEX、DEX资金费率显示市场处中性略微偏向看空
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。