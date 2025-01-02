Herity Network 价格 (HER)
今天 Herity Network (HER) 的实时价格为 0.00352142 USD。目前其市值为 $ 166.91K USD。HER 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Herity Network 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 95.76 USD
- Herity Network 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 47.40M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HER兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HER 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Herity Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Herity Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000095236。
在过去60天内，Herity Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0002956577。
在过去90天内，Herity Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0000095236
|+0.27%
|60天
|$ +0.0002956577
|+8.40%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Herity Network 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-0.90%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Herity Network (https://herity.io/) is a unique Legal BSC project that plans to deliver a safer crypto investment ecosystem to all of its users. They will offer: 1. A Crypto Seed Investment platform, providing an opportunity to their community to invest as if they were Venture Capital investors. Usually this is provided for big companies or important figures from the Crypto world. Not with Herity Network, their aim is to make every community member a VC investor. The projects that will be in the Seed Financing pools will have a legal entity attached, with fully doxed teams, making it a safe investment for their community in order to eliminate any scams or rug pulls from the get-go. 2. An NFT marketplace, but with a ‘’twist’’. Besides the fact that already have 18 NFT artists already onboard that are in the top 200 NFT artists in the World, they will also offer free services for anyone who has design, drawing or any artistic skill, to be trained and helped in becoming an NFT artist. They already have over 20 real life artists that will launch their collections in the near future. 3. A Charity Platform. The Herity Team feels that every profit made, comes with a responsibility, therefore they created an NGO that will give back to the word trough charity donations using a part of their profits, in ensuring that the funds will reach the cause in a full transparency. Herity Network’s motto is ‘’Helping the Little Guy’’ , meaning that they wish to give an opportunity to normal people, to invest in legal and audited projects, as well as owning a piece of art before it becomes too expensive.
