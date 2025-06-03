Henlo Kart 价格 (KART)
今天 Henlo Kart (KART) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.82M USD。KART 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Henlo Kart 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Henlo Kart 当天价格变化为 +24.60%
- 其循环供应量为 210.69T USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KART兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KART 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Henlo Kart 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Henlo Kart 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Henlo Kart 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Henlo Kart 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+24.60%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Henlo Kart 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.34%
+24.60%
+26.02%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Henlo Kart players race adorable AI hamsters that learn and improve with each race, enhancing their performance over time. The game offers daily FREE races and the opportunity to win huge jackpots! Hamsters are powered by tiny AI agents that start with no knowledge of the world and learn to race as they go. Each time you compete, your hamster gains experience and improves its racing skills, making each competition more exciting than the last. When a race begins, each hamster takes off from the starting line with the goal of reaching the finish line. Untrained hamsters will be easily (and randomly) distracted, which means they don't always make the best decisions. Highly trained hamsters will make much better racing decisions, but can still randomly be distracted like the others. The winner of each race is determined when one of the hamsters crosses the finish line. If no hamster crosses the finish line before the time runs out, the hamster closest to the finish line wins! If there is a tie, the winner is randomly selected between the tied hamsters. This leads to exciting and unexpected wins! After the competition, you can re-live the excitement by watching a replay of your hamster's performance to see how they stacked up against their competitors.
