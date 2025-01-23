Hedron 价格 (HDRN)
今天 Hedron (HDRN) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。HDRN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Hedron 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.87K USD
- Hedron 当天价格变化为 -10.42%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HDRN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HDRN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Hedron 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Hedron 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Hedron 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Hedron 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-10.42%
|30天
|$ 0
|-36.92%
|60天
|$ 0
|-61.47%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Hedron 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.08%
-10.42%
-26.85%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is Hedron? Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk. How do i get HDRN? Hedron analyzes a HEX stake and allows the staker to mint or borrow HDRN based on the amount of shares allocated to their stakes. If a staker emergency unstakes or otherwise ends their stake before minting their HDRN, they will no longer be able to mint HDRN against those stakes. Instanced (HSI) HEX stakes with active HDRN advances cannot End Stake until the advance is paid in full (Good Accounting can still be used).The maximum amount of mintable or borrowable days is equal to the full term of the stake. How does HDRN supply relate to the HEX share price? HDRN is an inflationary token. Because the HEX share price only increases over time, HEX stakes will continually have less shares allocated to them. The net effect of this is that as the HEX share price increases, the amount of mintable HDRN will decrease. This is a similar in effect to how ""minable"" cryptocurrencies increase difficulty over time.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
