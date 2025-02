什么是HedgewaterDAO ($HWTR)

Hedgewater is the 1st on-chain Ai investment DAO focused on Hyperliquid ecosystem. We are committed to deploying capital in innovative project and long-term builder on Hyperliquid ecosystem. We leverage AI agents to drive both research and execution, ensuring a transparent and data-driven investment approach. Our fund is supported by a team of industry pioneers, who played a key role in shaping the foundations of DeFi, as well as experience investors in liquid markets. We are strategically aligned with Hyperliquid's position as an emerging leader in community-driven blockchains and a compelling successor to Binance.

