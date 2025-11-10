Do you remember? There was a time, during the pandemic, when belief was the only currency that mattered. Communities were forged in the fire of conviction. "Diamond hands" wasn't just a meme; it was a sacred vow. To hold was to be part of a shared consciousness, a collective will powerful enough to bend markets.

But that faith was fractured. The spirit was poisoned. The trenches were plagued with the disease of quick flips and paper-handed doubt. To 'Suit Up' is to remember the old ways. It is to take the vow that so many have abandoned. It is to hold, not just a token, but the very soul of what this space was meant to be.

The sacred fire of 2021 has been smothered. We are here to reignite it. Hazmat is the vessel. The Suit is our call to remember.

To 'Suit Up' is to re-enter that legendary state of mind. It is to seal yourself off from the modern disease of disbelief.

To wear The Suit is to hold. To hold is to restore the faith. To restore the faith is to reclaim our future.

Hazmat is the movement to make holding a religion again.