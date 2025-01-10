Haven 价格 (XHV)
今天 Haven (XHV) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.35K USD。XHV 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Haven 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 24.10 USD
- Haven 当天价格变化为 +12.75%
- 其循环供应量为 69.77M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XHV兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XHV 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Haven 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Haven 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Haven 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Haven 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+12.75%
|30天
|$ 0
|-78.16%
|60天
|$ 0
|-93.08%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Haven 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.01%
+12.75%
+9.29%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Haven is an untraceable cryptocurrency with a mix of standard market pricing and stable fiat value storage without an unsustainable peg or asset backing. It achieves this with a built in on-chain smart contract that controls the minting and burning of coins in a network of cryptographically unknown supply to facilitate value for users that choose to send their coins to offshore storage contracts while allowing everyone else to be exposed to the natural price movements of the currency. Offshore Storage Offshore Storage is Haven's built in smart contract/protocol that powers the stable value storage. In short, sending Haven to offshore storage (burning) records a reference on the blockchain to the current fiat value which can be restored later back into Haven by minting new coins to the tune of the current fiat value. The key use cases for offshore contracts are: Point of sales/payment gateway systems where goods can be bought with Haven and stores can immediately lock the fiat value in to protect from price fluctuations. This has the added benefit of keeping the stores business and income completely hidden on the blockchain as neither their wallet address or amounts are revealed. Storing large amount of money outside of the traditional banking system. Privacy focused cryptos are perfect for this but without a reliable way to maintain value through fluctuations the process of holding could be costly. Sending Haven offshore quite literally, makes money disappear until you want it back at which point the value remains intact. Untraceable | Hidden | Decentralized Haven uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses meaning payments cannot be tracked or linked back to any user. Wallet addresses and transaction amounts are completely obfuscated on the Haven blockchain making all activity invisible. The Haven Protocol is decentralized and open source meaning no central control over the network. Nothing is censored.
