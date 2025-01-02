Hanu Yokia 价格 (HANU)
今天 Hanu Yokia (HANU) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 31.97M USD。HANU 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Hanu Yokia 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 6.74K USD
- Hanu Yokia 当天价格变化为 -6.85%
- 其循环供应量为 149.80T USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HANU兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HANU 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Hanu Yokia 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Hanu Yokia 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Hanu Yokia 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Hanu Yokia 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-6.85%
|30天
|$ 0
|-26.68%
|60天
|$ 0
|+22.70%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Hanu Yokia 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.02%
-6.85%
-6.45%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
$HANU is the first step of four in the Goji Cryptoverse that will allow for the creation of a vibrant ecosystem that sits at the foundation of a new enterprise. The Goji Crypto platform will allow businesses of all sizes to leverage the power of blockchain technology to fill the gaps in their current payment processing systems. This project has a two sided coin. Our first and foremost is the community side. The Goji Crypto ecosystem will be driven by a diverse and highly motivated community. Similar to open-source and other collaborative projects, all innovation comes from the community itself where collaborative use actually enriches our resources. Flipping the coin to the other side is a business orientated structure that leverages the Goji ecosystem within their Blockchain Integration for Businesses. This enables a faster and more secure information transfer between businesses by making use of blockchain's power of transparency and real-time data ledger technology. This platform enables businesses to verify identities and reduce fraud by prioritizing the inherent safety that comes from blockchain capabilities; reducing costs, protecting consumer data, and making it easier to approve transactions quickly. Platform Capabilities: * Business Integrations * Shared Ledger * Secure (Tamper Proof) * Identity Management * Confidential * Audit capabilities * Governance * Business Logic in Smart Contracts * Robust (Viable)
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
