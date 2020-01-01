Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Securitize Fund（HLSCOPE）信息

For Investors Seeking Steady Monthly Yield & Added Liquidity

This Fund invests in senior secured loans made to top-tier borrowers in North America and Europe, targeting both stability and reliable returns.

✓ Seasoned asset manager: Hamilton Lane is one of the world’s largest investment management firms with over 31+ years of private markets experience, sourcing attractive investment opportunities through proprietary data and long-standing relationships.

✓ Historical track record of outperformance: The fund has consistently outperformed the Invesco Senior Loan ETF and the NAV has consistently increased since inception.

✓ 0% Performance Fee: No performance fees mean increased potential for higher returns.

✓ $0 Redemptions: No fees increase investor liquidity potential.

✓ 0% Default Rate: Senior secured loan structure can protect investors in the event of a default as they are the first to be repaid, providing recourse on the loan.