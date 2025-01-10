Half Pizza 价格 (PIZA)
今天 Half Pizza (PIZA) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。PIZA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Half Pizza 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 421.95 USD
- Half Pizza 当天价格变化为 -1.77%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PIZA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PIZA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Half Pizza 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Half Pizza 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Half Pizza 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Half Pizza 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.77%
|30天
|$ 0
|-29.90%
|60天
|$ 0
|-23.34%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Half Pizza 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.76%
-1.77%
-5.74%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Half Pizza is a decentralized reward autonomous community of BSC. Any good ecology, model, and product that conforms to the underlying logic of the blockchain may be used by us as a community building section. We have our own complete ecological framework. 10 billion is issued, the initial 8.5 billion PIZA and 120 BNB add liquidity and have been locked up, 5% community construction, 5% project function dividends, 5% airdrop and team building. 4% of the profit of each sector is used for holding currency rewards, 3% for liquidity mining rewards, 2% for burning, and 1% for referral rewards. The design is based on liquidity mining rewards other than the pancakeswap exchange, issuing 1,000 sub-tokens, and users who add liquidity get the sub-token SWET, which is the number of BNB tokens at the beginning of adding multiplied by the total number of seconds to end the withdrawal of tokens. When the 3% liquidity bonus pool of the project's profit meets 10 million PIZA, it will be issued in accordance with the proportion of SWET currency holdings. Use sector profit to support independent ecological mining rewards with own liquidity. At present, the BTC quiz section project has been launched. The NFT section was launched in early September. Based on 1 million oil paintings a year in Shenzhen Oil Painting Village, China, the NFT art auction combines the physical art and the value of the NFT. After the auction, buyers can choose to let the sellers Burn the painting or send the original painting, and the two parties will confirm the transaction once again. At the same time, setting up is the function of investing in paintings. Investors can invest in the auctioned paintings and share the auction profits at the same time.
