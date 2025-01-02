Hacash Diamond 价格 (HACD)
今天 Hacash Diamond (HACD) 的实时价格为 32.31 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.37M USD。HACD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Hacash Diamond 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 10.21K USD
- Hacash Diamond 当天价格变化为 +2.62%
- 其循环供应量为 104.26K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HACD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HACD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Hacash Diamond 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.823385。
在过去30天内，Hacash Diamond 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +2.9285622450。
在过去60天内，Hacash Diamond 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +6.1807091400。
在过去90天内，Hacash Diamond 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -11.15316647330364。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.823385
|+2.62%
|30天
|$ +2.9285622450
|+9.06%
|60天
|$ +6.1807091400
|+19.13%
|90天
|$ -11.15316647330364
|-25.66%
Hacash Diamond 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.43%
+2.62%
-7.52%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Hacash Diamond (HACD) is the native currency and a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on Hacash layer 1. Each HACD is uniquely composed of six letters inscription, randomly generated from the characters WTYUIAHXVMEKBSZN, resulting in a total of 16,777,216 possible HACDs. The first HACD, featuring the letters "NHMYYM," was mined and generated through a bidding process on May 16, 2019. Similar to Bitcoin, HACD has a finite total supply and is produced through mining. However, a maximum of 58 HACDs can be mined each day, with the mining difficulty continuously increasing. Theoretically, it would take about 800 years to mine all HACDs, but like gold, they have a defined total quantity that can never be fully mined. In terms of currency usage, HACD is primarily utilized for value storage. The production of HACD requires not only mining but also bidding using HAC(Hacash). The completed bids result in the destruction of HAC, thus regulating HAC's supply to maintain its purchasing power stability. In the NFT space, HACD is recognized as the first Proof of Work (PoW) NFT, and daily on-chain auction NFT. It is also referred to as a "visual Bitcoin." Additionally, each HACD can be transformed into different artistic forms based on unique generative art rules, known as PoW generative art, adding to its value as a unique art collectible.
