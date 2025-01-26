什么是Hacash (HAC)

Hacash is a peer-to-peer currency system that inherits Satoshi Nakamoto's vision, offering the same decentralization and security as Bitcoin. However, Hacash(HAC) enables what Bitcoin cannot in a fully decentralized setting: the adjustment of monetary supply as needed to stabilize purchasing power. The currency system comprises three different types of Proof of Work (PoW) coins: HACD, BTC, and HAC. These are fairly distributed without pre-mine or centralized management. Furthermore, Hacash is a programmable PoW Layer 1. It addresses the issues of low security and state bloat in Ethereum's smart contract, which reduce the degree of decentralization. Its technical architecture is divided into three layers: layer 1 is mainly used for the creation, distribution and settlement of 3 currencies, layer 2 facilitates large-scale instant payment through a channel chain payment network, and the layer 3 supports various Rollups and multi-chain technologies.

