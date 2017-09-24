GXChain（GXC）代币经济学
GXChain（GXC）信息
From the developers at Gongxinbao (GXB) comes GXChain, a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, being the first exchange of its kind in the world. The GXS data exchange does not cache personal data, offering its customers privacy. In addition, the exchange protects data copyright, preventing data fraud and counterfeiting and supports bilateral anonymous transactions. The GXS data exchange, which was commercialized on September 24, 2017, can be used for data exchanging in any industry. Currently, the platform offers solutions for enterprises that engage in network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banks.
GXChain is a blockchain that supports the development of a great number of applications. Unlike other public chains, GXChain does not only support smart contract or blockchain as a service (BaaS) but also delivers many exclusive services, such as ID verification, multi-dimensional data, KYC, and swift login. GXChain currently has 100,000 TPS, which can support most business applications, and it also supports issuing new assets. The second application based on GXChain, GXB Decentralized App (Dapp), deals with personal credit management and face to face credit verification. GXChain employs delegate proof of stake (DPoS) for record tracking on the blockchain and proof of credit share (PoCS) for data exchange consensus.
Minqiang Huang is the Founder and CEO, having more than 10 years of experience in data exchange, blockchain, and financial technology. He first became interested in cryptocurrency back in 2012, and since then he started several projects in this market. He was the former CTO at Hakim Unique Internet Co Ltd, and Director of financial services of HAKIM UNIQUE. He received his bachelor degree in computer science at Shandong University of Science and Technology, and his master in management at Hong Kong Finance and Economics College. Guojun Tu is the Co-founder and Vice President, and is a serial entrepreneur, having over 21 years of experience in the field of information security, financial transactions, and computer science. Guojun activated as a senior executive at 3 public traded IT company. He received his bachelor degree in computer science at Hunan University.
GXChain（GXC）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 GXChain（GXC）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
GXChain（GXC）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 GXChain（GXC）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 GXC 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
GXC 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
GXC 价格预测
免责声明
