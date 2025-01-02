GXChain 价格 (GXC)
今天 GXChain (GXC) 的实时价格为 0.382182 USD。目前其市值为 $ 28.67M USD。GXC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
GXChain 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 10.46K USD
- GXChain 当天价格变化为 -10.20%
- 其循环供应量为 75.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GXC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GXC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，GXChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0434233789267256。
在过去30天内，GXChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0117746452。
在过去60天内，GXChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0288095288。
在过去90天内，GXChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0623024815333207。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0434233789267256
|-10.20%
|30天
|$ -0.0117746452
|-3.08%
|60天
|$ +0.0288095288
|+7.54%
|90天
|$ +0.0623024815333207
|+19.48%
GXChain 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-9.41%
-10.20%
-7.92%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
From the developers at Gongxinbao (GXB) comes GXChain, a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, being the first exchange of its kind in the world. The GXS data exchange does not cache personal data, offering its customers privacy. In addition, the exchange protects data copyright, preventing data fraud and counterfeiting and supports bilateral anonymous transactions. The GXS data exchange, which was commercialized on September 24, 2017, can be used for data exchanging in any industry. Currently, the platform offers solutions for enterprises that engage in network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banks. GXChain is a blockchain that supports the development of a great number of applications. Unlike other public chains, GXChain does not only support smart contract or blockchain as a service (BaaS) but also delivers many exclusive services, such as ID verification, multi-dimensional data, KYC, and swift login. GXChain currently has 100,000 TPS, which can support most business applications, and it also supports issuing new assets. The second application based on GXChain, GXB Decentralized App (Dapp), deals with personal credit management and face to face credit verification. GXChain employs delegate proof of stake (DPoS) for record tracking on the blockchain and proof of credit share (PoCS) for data exchange consensus. Minqiang Huang is the Founder and CEO, having more than 10 years of experience in data exchange, blockchain, and financial technology. He first became interested in cryptocurrency back in 2012, and since then he started several projects in this market. He was the former CTO at Hakim Unique Internet Co Ltd, and Director of financial services of HAKIM UNIQUE. He received his bachelor degree in computer science at Shandong University of Science and Technology, and his master in management at Hong Kong Finance and Economics College. Guojun Tu is the Co-founder and Vice President, and is a serial entrepreneur, having over 21 years of experience in the field of information security, financial transactions, and computer science. Guojun activated as a senior executive at 3 public traded IT company. He received his bachelor degree in computer science at Hunan University.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 GXC 兑换 AUD
A$0.6114912
|1 GXC 兑换 GBP
￡0.3057456
|1 GXC 兑换 EUR
€0.36689472
|1 GXC 兑换 USD
$0.382182
|1 GXC 兑换 MYR
RM1.70835354
|1 GXC 兑换 TRY
₺13.49484642
|1 GXC 兑换 JPY
¥60.05225766
|1 GXC 兑换 RUB
₽42.60947118
|1 GXC 兑换 INR
₹32.7721065
|1 GXC 兑换 IDR
Rp6,164.22494346
|1 GXC 兑换 PHP
₱22.13215962
|1 GXC 兑换 EGP
￡E.19.40338014
|1 GXC 兑换 BRL
R$2.4268557
|1 GXC 兑换 CAD
C$0.55034208
|1 GXC 兑换 BDT
৳45.670749
|1 GXC 兑换 NGN
₦591.61009236
|1 GXC 兑换 UAH
₴16.07457492
|1 GXC 兑换 VES
Bs19.491282
|1 GXC 兑换 PKR
Rs106.4567961
|1 GXC 兑换 KZT
₸200.61879726
|1 GXC 兑换 THB
฿13.10119896
|1 GXC 兑换 TWD
NT$12.56996598
|1 GXC 兑换 CHF
Fr0.3439638
|1 GXC 兑换 HKD
HK$2.96955414
|1 GXC 兑换 MAD
.د.م3.8600382