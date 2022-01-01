GulfCoin（GULF）代币经济学
GulfCoin（GULF）信息
The GulfCoin is a BEP-20 coin. The white paper was released in January 2022. The company behind GULF, GULF software and technology, is investing heavily in the expansion of its ecosystem. Its primary goal has always been to enable marginalized communities to embrace the digital revolution and improve their understanding of the digital realm. GULF seeks to increase the digital awareness of non-digital communities, empower them to transition from traditional to digital markets, and ensure the financial inclusion of marginalized communities.
Additionally, GULF has a unique one to one burning strategy. For each GULF bought during the ICO , one GULF will be burned and the process is completely transparent. This strategy is used to keep the circulating supply limited.
Milestones: March 2022 - ICO June 2022 - Listing on BitMart & Lbank - GULF exchange Launch
Utility: Owners can use GULF to send and receive payments, among other services. These payments would be more affordable and expedited than traditional methods.
GULF is the currency of GULF Exchange, one of the most modern trading platforms with the best and most advanced trading tools.
Also, GULF is the coin to use on the GULF NFT MARKETPLACE to assist users in the development and construction of their own products.
GULF will launch GULF Cash, a payment gateway designed specifically for e-commerce websites. This payment gateway will be widely adopted for online purchases.
Moreover, GULF is the coin for the GULF play-to-earn project. In addition to having fun, users will enjoy making money with GULF games.
GulfCoin（GULF）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 GulfCoin（GULF）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
GulfCoin（GULF）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 GulfCoin（GULF）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 GULF 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
GULF 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 GULF 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 GULF 代币的实时价格吧！
GULF 价格预测
想知道 GULF 的未来走势吗？我们的 GULF 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。