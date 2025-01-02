GulfCoin 价格 (GULF)
今天 GulfCoin (GULF) 的实时价格为 0.00654842 USD。目前其市值为 $ 988.67K USD。GULF 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
GulfCoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 19.36K USD
- GulfCoin 当天价格变化为 -0.06%
- 其循环供应量为 151.04M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GULF兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GULF 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，GulfCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，GulfCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0006923166。
在过去60天内，GulfCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0010130202。
在过去90天内，GulfCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.003058106078953567。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.06%
|30天
|$ -0.0006923166
|-10.57%
|60天
|$ -0.0010130202
|-15.46%
|90天
|$ -0.003058106078953567
|-31.83%
GulfCoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.01%
-0.06%
-0.03%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The GulfCoin is a BEP-20 coin. The white paper was released in January 2022. The company behind GULF, GULF software and technology, is investing heavily in the expansion of its ecosystem. Its primary goal has always been to enable marginalized communities to embrace the digital revolution and improve their understanding of the digital realm. GULF seeks to increase the digital awareness of non-digital communities, empower them to transition from traditional to digital markets, and ensure the financial inclusion of marginalized communities. Additionally, GULF has a unique one to one burning strategy. For each GULF bought during the ICO , one GULF will be burned and the process is completely transparent. This strategy is used to keep the circulating supply limited. Milestones: March 2022 - ICO June 2022 - Listing on BitMart & Lbank - GULF exchange Launch Utility: Owners can use GULF to send and receive payments, among other services. These payments would be more affordable and expedited than traditional methods. GULF is the currency of GULF Exchange, one of the most modern trading platforms with the best and most advanced trading tools. Also, GULF is the coin to use on the GULF NFT MARKETPLACE to assist users in the development and construction of their own products. GULF will launch GULF Cash, a payment gateway designed specifically for e-commerce websites. This payment gateway will be widely adopted for online purchases. Moreover, GULF is the coin for the GULF play-to-earn project. In addition to having fun, users will enjoy making money with GULF games.
|1 GULF 兑换 AUD
A$0.010477472
|1 GULF 兑换 GBP
￡0.005238736
|1 GULF 兑换 EUR
€0.0062864832
|1 GULF 兑换 USD
$0.00654842
|1 GULF 兑换 MYR
RM0.0292714374
|1 GULF 兑换 TRY
₺0.2312247102
|1 GULF 兑换 JPY
¥1.0289532346
|1 GULF 兑换 RUB
₽0.7300833458
|1 GULF 兑换 INR
₹0.561527015
|1 GULF 兑换 IDR
Rp105.6196626326
|1 GULF 兑换 PHP
₱0.3792190022
|1 GULF 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.3324632834
|1 GULF 兑换 BRL
R$0.041582467
|1 GULF 兑换 CAD
C$0.0094297248
|1 GULF 兑换 BDT
৳0.78253619
|1 GULF 兑换 NGN
₦10.1368231916
|1 GULF 兑换 UAH
₴0.2754265452
|1 GULF 兑换 VES
Bs0.33396942
|1 GULF 兑换 PKR
Rs1.824062391
|1 GULF 兑换 KZT
₸3.4374621106
|1 GULF 兑换 THB
฿0.2244798376
|1 GULF 兑换 TWD
NT$0.2153775338
|1 GULF 兑换 CHF
Fr0.005893578
|1 GULF 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0508812234
|1 GULF 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.066139042