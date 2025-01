什么是GUARD OF DECENT (GODEX)

GODEX is the world's first digital holy crypto relic dedicated to protecting decentralization and its owner. We, the Guardian of Decentralization Community, recognizes GODEX as our paramount holy relic. ☘️ Our primary objective is to establish a decentralized religion without rules, rituals, or leadership, where the tax benefits traditionally reserved for religious institutions will be extended to individuals. We are committed to this cause and will pursue it diligently every day. We ensure that 1 GODEX will be pegged to the value of 1 gram of 24-carat gold. ⚖️ Furthermore, owning GODEX will pave the way for tax-free status on your crypto assets in your local state tax declaration, ensuring a promising future.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

GUARD OF DECENT (GODEX) 资源 白皮书 官网