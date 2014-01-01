Groestlcoin（GRS）代币经济学
Groestlcoin（GRS）信息
What is Groestlcoin?
Groestlcoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency created in 2014. Designed for everyday use, Groestlcoin features an average block time of one minute, as opposed to Bitcoin's ten. As a consequence, it has a maximum total supply that will cap out at 105 million coins, as opposed to the 21 million for Bitcoin. The main idea of creating Groestlcoin was to establish an electronic payment model that was purely based on mathematical proof. It uses the proof of work system (POW) to facilitate secure online money transactions. This is a system that is independent of influence from centralized authorities.
How does it work?
Groestlcoin is mined using the Groestl algorithm. Groestl was chosen as one of the five finalists of the NIST hash function competition. It uses the same S-box as AES in a custom construction. The cryptocurrency operates as open source software on a peer-to-peer model (transactions take place directly between the payer and payee). This means that no trusted intermediary such a bank or PayPal is required to verify the details of the sender and receiver. Rather, the transactions are verified by nodes (the network of computers/users spread globally) and recorded in an open ledger.
What does it aim to solve?
With a shorter block period than Bitcoin, Groestlcoin aims to be more functional for everyday payments. Merchants don’t need to wait 10 minutes to confirm whether or not they have received their payment. The reduction in hashrate intensity also gave Groestlcoin an opportunity to be mined by individuals with less computing power. However, companies and teams have created ASICs for Groestlcoin, albeit at a higher cost than creating ASICs for Bitcoin. Rather than just a simple fork, Groestlcoin also works to adopt developments and additions inspired from discussions surrounding the Bitcoin network, and was actually one of the first adopters to several key features such as Segregated Witness (SegWit) and the Lightning Network.
Groestlcoin（GRS）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Groestlcoin（GRS）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Groestlcoin（GRS）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Groestlcoin（GRS）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 GRS 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
GRS 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 GRS 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 GRS 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。