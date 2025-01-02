Groestlcoin 价格 (GRS)
今天 Groestlcoin (GRS) 的实时价格为 0.439056 USD。目前其市值为 $ 38.04M USD。GRS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Groestlcoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.70M USD
- Groestlcoin 当天价格变化为 +3.75%
- 其循环供应量为 86.65M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GRS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GRS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Groestlcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.01588265。
在过去30天内，Groestlcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0838946887。
在过去60天内，Groestlcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.1486380621。
在过去90天内，Groestlcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.11439428264233353。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.01588265
|+3.75%
|30天
|$ -0.0838946887
|-19.10%
|60天
|$ +0.1486380621
|+33.85%
|90天
|$ +0.11439428264233353
|+35.23%
Groestlcoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.38%
+3.75%
+3.64%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is Groestlcoin? Groestlcoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency created in 2014. Designed for everyday use, Groestlcoin features an average block time of one minute, as opposed to Bitcoin's ten. As a consequence, it has a maximum total supply that will cap out at 105 million coins, as opposed to the 21 million for Bitcoin. The main idea of creating Groestlcoin was to establish an electronic payment model that was purely based on mathematical proof. It uses the proof of work system (POW) to facilitate secure online money transactions. This is a system that is independent of influence from centralized authorities. How does it work? Groestlcoin is mined using the Groestl algorithm. Groestl was chosen as one of the five finalists of the NIST hash function competition. It uses the same S-box as AES in a custom construction. The cryptocurrency operates as open source software on a peer-to-peer model (transactions take place directly between the payer and payee). This means that no trusted intermediary such a bank or PayPal is required to verify the details of the sender and receiver. Rather, the transactions are verified by nodes (the network of computers/users spread globally) and recorded in an open ledger. What does it aim to solve? With a shorter block period than Bitcoin, Groestlcoin aims to be more functional for everyday payments. Merchants don’t need to wait 10 minutes to confirm whether or not they have received their payment. The reduction in hashrate intensity also gave Groestlcoin an opportunity to be mined by individuals with less computing power. However, companies and teams have created ASICs for Groestlcoin, albeit at a higher cost than creating ASICs for Bitcoin. Rather than just a simple fork, Groestlcoin also works to adopt developments and additions inspired from discussions surrounding the Bitcoin network, and was actually one of the first adopters to several key features such as Segregated Witness (SegWit) and the Lightning Network.
