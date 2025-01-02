什么是GrimGold (GG)

Honor VS Madness is the first fully immersive NFT-driven card game, featuring live action mechanics and 3D battlefields. GrimGold (GG) is the powerhouse token behind this revolutionary play-to-own trading card game, granting players true ownership of valuable in-game assets. With GG, users can enter high-stakes tournaments, acquire card packs, and unlock other exciting in-game features. Powered by burn mechanics that enhance GG’s value, the token sustains a dynamic, player-driven economy. Holders can stake GG for rewards, participate in governance, and influence the game’s evolution. Every interaction within this immersive ecosystem deepens player engagement and ownership in a constantly expanding world.

