GrimGold 价格 (GG)
今天 GrimGold (GG) 的实时价格为 0.00120022 USD。目前其市值为 $ 932.54K USD。GG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
GrimGold 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 4.12K USD
- GrimGold 当天价格变化为 +2.85%
- 其循环供应量为 775.79M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GG 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，GrimGold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，GrimGold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005142437。
在过去60天内，GrimGold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，GrimGold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.85%
|30天
|$ -0.0005142437
|-42.84%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
GrimGold 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-2.30%
+2.85%
-18.76%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Honor VS Madness is the first fully immersive NFT-driven card game, featuring live action mechanics and 3D battlefields. GrimGold (GG) is the powerhouse token behind this revolutionary play-to-own trading card game, granting players true ownership of valuable in-game assets. With GG, users can enter high-stakes tournaments, acquire card packs, and unlock other exciting in-game features. Powered by burn mechanics that enhance GG’s value, the token sustains a dynamic, player-driven economy. Holders can stake GG for rewards, participate in governance, and influence the game’s evolution. Every interaction within this immersive ecosystem deepens player engagement and ownership in a constantly expanding world.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 GG 兑换 AUD
A$0.001920352
|1 GG 兑换 GBP
￡0.000960176
|1 GG 兑换 EUR
€0.0011522112
|1 GG 兑换 USD
$0.00120022
|1 GG 兑换 MYR
RM0.0053649834
|1 GG 兑换 TRY
₺0.0423797682
|1 GG 兑换 JPY
¥0.188614573
|1 GG 兑换 RUB
₽0.1338125278
|1 GG 兑换 INR
₹0.1029068628
|1 GG 兑换 IDR
Rp19.3583843866
|1 GG 兑换 PHP
₱0.0695047402
|1 GG 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0609471716
|1 GG 兑换 BRL
R$0.007621397
|1 GG 兑换 CAD
C$0.0017283168
|1 GG 兑换 BDT
৳0.14342629
|1 GG 兑换 NGN
₦1.8579165556
|1 GG 兑换 UAH
₴0.0504812532
|1 GG 兑换 VES
Bs0.06121122
|1 GG 兑换 PKR
Rs0.334321281
|1 GG 兑换 KZT
₸0.6300314846
|1 GG 兑换 THB
฿0.0411195372
|1 GG 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0394752358
|1 GG 兑换 CHF
Fr0.001080198
|1 GG 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0093257094
|1 GG 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.012122222