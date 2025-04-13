Greenland Rare Bear 价格 (NORDO)
今天 Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) 的实时价格为 0.00183567 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.84M USD。NORDO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Greenland Rare Bear 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Greenland Rare Bear 当天价格变化为 +5.34%
- 其循环供应量为 999.98M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NORDO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NORDO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Greenland Rare Bear 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Greenland Rare Bear 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0064258459。
在过去60天内，Greenland Rare Bear 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Greenland Rare Bear 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.34%
|30天
|$ +0.0064258459
|+350.05%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Greenland Rare Bear 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-2.57%
+5.34%
+57.25%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
NORDO – The Meme Bear Defending Greenland and Shaking Up Crypto NORDO is more than just a meme coin—it’s a movement that blends humor, community, and real-world narratives into the fast-paced crypto landscape. Inspired by the political controversy surrounding Greenland and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring the territory, NORDO brings a unique and engaging storyline to the meme coin space. At its core, NORDO embodies the fight for Greenland’s sovereignty, environmental preservation, and the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi). The project takes on an entertaining approach, featuring a fearless polar bear—NORDO—who stands up against global powers while also advocating for climate awareness. This fusion of political satire, environmental consciousness, and blockchain innovation makes NORDO one of the most unique and engaging meme coins in the market. From Meme to Market Launched through Pump.fun, NORDO quickly gained traction, attracting a passionate community that resonated with its humor and purpose. Unlike many meme projects that fizzle out after the initial hype, NORDO successfully graduated from Pump.fun and immediately secured a direct listing on Raydium, marking a strong entry into the decentralized exchange (DEX) ecosystem. This milestone reflects the project’s momentum and the confidence of its holders in its long-term vision. The Story Behind NORDO The inspiration for NORDO stems from real-world events. In 2019, Trump famously suggested buying Greenland, sparking a global debate about sovereignty, resources, and geopolitical influence. Greenland is home to vast rare earth mineral reserves, making it a valuable asset in global politics and economic competition. The idea of a powerful nation acquiring Greenland raised questions about its future and the broader implications for the Arctic region. NORDO humorously imagines a world where a fearless bear stands up against powerful figures, defending Greenland from being "sold off" while highlighting the importance of protecting the environment. Through engaging memes and viral content, NORDO captures the essence of political satire, financial speculation, and environmental awareness, making it highly shareable across social media platforms.
|1 NORDO 兑换 VND
₫47.06841447
