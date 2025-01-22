Gram Platinum 价格 (GRAMP)
今天 Gram Platinum (GRAMP) 的实时价格为 34.53 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。GRAMP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Gram Platinum 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.86K USD
- Gram Platinum 当天价格变化为 +0.28%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
今天内，Gram Platinum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.095404。
在过去30天内，Gram Platinum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.2296935600。
在过去60天内，Gram Platinum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.2638022940。
在过去90天内，Gram Platinum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.44955327087305。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.095404
|+0.28%
|30天
|$ +0.2296935600
|+0.67%
|60天
|$ +0.2638022940
|+0.76%
|90天
|$ -0.44955327087305
|-1.28%
Gram Platinum 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.02%
+0.28%
-1.59%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Launched in November 2022, Gram Platinum Token (GRAMP) is an asset-backed token redeemable 1:1 for 1 gram of platinum. Issued by Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi, this token is fully backed by platinum on the blockchain at a 1:1 ratio and indexed to the price of platinum. For every GRAMP created, an equivalent amount of physical platinum is held as collateral in the company's reserves. GRAMP provides a cost-effective, fast and secure solution for global users, offering direct ownership with no storage costs and high accessibility for 24/7 transactions and transfers, regardless of geographical boundaries. Unlike platinum transaction limits in the market, there are no minimum transaction limits for GRAMP transactions. GRAMP transactions are executed instantly and any amount of GRAMP tokens can be converted to fiat currencies, ensuring quick and efficient transactions. GRAMP is created and runs on the Avalanche C-Chain and Polygon blockchain, and it is compatible with all blockchain wallets that support EVM. It uses smart contracts to automatically manage the collateralization process. As the demand for GRAMP tokens increases, the Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi will add the equivalent amount of physical grams of platinum to its reserves for each GRAMP token upon the request of institutions wishing to meet their demand. This ensures that the 1:1 ratio between grams of platinum and GRAMP is maintained whilst keeping the market in balance between supply and demand. And a coin burn function is built into the blockchain's smart contract to remove a pre-determined amount of GRAMP tokens from circulation when needed, ensuring a balance between GRAMP and the gram of platinum. Thanks to this mint-and-burn mechanism, the price of GRAMP is always in equilibrium with the price of the physical gram of platinum.
|1 GRAMP 兑换 AUD
A$54.9027
|1 GRAMP 兑换 GBP
￡27.9693
|1 GRAMP 兑换 EUR
€32.8035
|1 GRAMP 兑换 USD
$34.53
|1 GRAMP 兑换 MYR
RM153.3132
|1 GRAMP 兑换 TRY
₺1,230.9945
|1 GRAMP 兑换 JPY
¥5,384.9535
|1 GRAMP 兑换 RUB
₽3,415.017
|1 GRAMP 兑换 INR
₹2,987.1903
|1 GRAMP 兑换 IDR
Rp556,935.4059
|1 GRAMP 兑换 PHP
₱2,020.6956
|1 GRAMP 兑换 EGP
￡E.1,735.8231
|1 GRAMP 兑换 BRL
R$207.8706
|1 GRAMP 兑换 CAD
C$49.3779
|1 GRAMP 兑换 BDT
৳4,181.2377
|1 GRAMP 兑换 NGN
₦53,534.6214
|1 GRAMP 兑换 UAH
₴1,454.7489
|1 GRAMP 兑换 VES
Bs1,899.15
|1 GRAMP 兑换 PKR
Rs9,575.5143
|1 GRAMP 兑换 KZT
₸17,993.583
|1 GRAMP 兑换 THB
฿1,168.8405
|1 GRAMP 兑换 TWD
NT$1,131.8934
|1 GRAMP 兑换 CHF
Fr31.077
|1 GRAMP 兑换 HKD
HK$268.6434
|1 GRAMP 兑换 MAD
.د.م344.6094